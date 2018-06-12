Watch How to Apply a Bold Lipstick in Under a Minute

Applying makeup should never feel like work, but getting a vibrant lipstick to pop does require some added effort. And that little extra something is a lip liner. Besides keeping lipstick in place, a well-placed liner can also plump up the appearance of your pout and add the kind of dimension usually designated to Instagram and Snapchat filters. This is especially important when applying the classic red lip; a look that we doubt will ever go out of style.

Above, we’ve delivered a refresher that explains how to get the look in two easy steps. Simply apply a liner that’s one shade darker or identical to your on and just above the lip line. And finish it off by applying your favorite shade in the middle.

Press play and then try it yourself.