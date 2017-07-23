13 Boho Wedding Dresses We’re Head Over Heels For

You’d sooner spend your paycheck at Free People than Barneys. You’re exclusively air-dry your hair and wouldn’t touch a can of hairspray with a ten-foot pole. Your ideal makeup look is less smokey eye-glam, more brushed-up brows and highlighter. Face it: That means finding a wedding dress that fits your carefree, boho style won’t be easy—but it doesn’t have to be impossible.

Sure, there’s no single definition of what boho means in the wedding space. (Mason jars? Tea lights? Pink roses? Who knows.) And sure, we all probably have a different picture of what a boho wedding gown looks like in our heads—for some, it’s a tiered lace number that begs to be paired with a flower crown instead of a veil, and for others, it means an oversized silk-chiffon dress with cap sleeves and a low back. But you know it when you see it.

One thing we can agree on? A true boho wedding gown leans more romantic than glamorous, and we found 13 iterations that we’re head over heels for. Shop our favorites ahead.