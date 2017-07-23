StyleCaster
13 Boho Wedding Dresses We’re Head Over Heels For

Lauren Caruso
You’d sooner spend your paycheck at Free People than Barneys. You’re exclusively air-dry your hair and wouldn’t touch a can of hairspray with a ten-foot pole. Your ideal makeup look is less smokey eye-glam, more brushed-up brows and highlighter. Face it: That means finding a wedding dress that fits your carefree, boho style won’t be easy—but it doesn’t have to be impossible.

Sure, there’s no single definition of what boho means in the wedding space. (Mason jars? Tea lights? Pink roses? Who knows.) And sure, we all probably have a different picture of what a boho wedding gown looks like in our heads—for some, it’s a tiered lace number that begs to be paired with a flower crown instead of a veil, and for others, it means an oversized silk-chiffon dress with cap sleeves and a low back. But you know it when you see it.

One thing we can agree on? A true boho wedding gown leans more romantic than glamorous, and we found 13 iterations that we’re head over heels for. Shop our favorites ahead.

 

Boho Wedding Dresses: Zimmermann Pearl Winsome Midi Dress

Zimmermann Pearl Winsome Midi Dress, $695; at Bona Drag

Photo: Bona Drag
Boho Wedding Dresses: Rachel Zoe Carolyn Open Back Lace Gown

Rachel Zoe Carolyn Open Back Lace Gown, $495; at Rachel Zoe

Photo: Rachel Zoe
Boho Wedding Dresses: Fame + Partners The Satellite Dress

Fame and Partners The Satellite Dress, $269; at Fame and Partners

Photo: Fame + Partners
Boho Wedding Dresses: AwaveAwake Lace Bodice Bias Dress

AwaveAwake Lace Bodice Bias Dress, $974; at Bona Drag

Photo: Bona Drag
Boho Wedding Dresses: Nina Ricci Silk Polka Dot Dress

Nina Ricci Silk Polka Dot Dress, $2,490; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Boho Wedding Dresses: David's Bridal Lace Sheath Wedding Dress

David’s Bridal Lace Sheath Wedding Dress, $449; at David’s Bridal

Photo: David's Bridal
Boho Wedding Dresses: Georgia Alice Pavlova Shirt Dress

Georgia Alice Pavlova Shirt Dress, $669; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Boho Wedding Dresses: Rachel Comey Steady Dress

Rachel Comey Steady Dress, $437; at Rachel Comey

Photo: Rachel Comey
Boho Wedding Dresses: Houghton Morgan Dress Copy

Hougton Morgan Dress, $2,500; at Houghton

Photo: Houghton
Boho Wedding Dresses: Shaina Mote Ihasa Dress

Shaina Mote Lhasa Dress, $215; at Shaina Mote

Photo: Shaina Mote
Boho Wedding Dresses: Reformation Winslow Dress

Reformation Winslow Dress, $268; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Boho Wedding Dresses: Self-Portrait Off-The-Shoulder Pleated Gown

Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Pleated Gown, $675; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter
Boho Wedding Dresses: Helmut Lan V Neck Satin Dress

Helmut Lang V-Neck Satin Dress, $595; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

