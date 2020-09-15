Versatile Boho Floral Dresses You’ll Want to Wear all Year Long

Scroll To See More Images

Floral prints may be nothing groundbreaking, but it’s one stylish print that never fails your sartorial needs—regardless of the season, current influx of current trends, and occasion. Of course, there are plenty of different genres of floral motifs to choose from too, ranging from charming daisy patterns, feminine rose designs, and retro ditsy prints. And, aside from the type of flower you fancy, there are also different styles of botanical designs, including abstract, watercolor, and geometric.

While floral clothing does tend to be associated with warmer season apparel, depending on the length, cut, floral print, and colorway you choose, they’re actually appropriate and chic across all of the seasons. Perhaps best of all, most iterations of floral prints are statement-making enough on their own, so the print tends to require far less thought and effort when it comes to styling the overall look and finding matching accessories to go with it.

Floral dresses are basically a wardrobe staple that everyone should own at least one of, so whether you haven’t invested one yet or are looking for a new one, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites styles to check out yourself.

1. R.Vivimos Floral Print Dress

This super sweet floral midi dress is designed with a flattering and feminine prairie style design. It also features a smocked waist for an adjustable and comfortable fit and chic puffed sleeves.

2. Milumia Tie Waist Maxi Dress

This floral-imbued maxi dress looks super chic with heeled sandals or styled with boots for cooler weather. It also features two side slits for extra mobility and a self-tie waistband.

3. SOLY HUX Ditsy Floral Print Dress

With a chic and on-trend high-neck cut and flirty floral print, this midi dress could not be more versatile if it tried. It also features ruched detailing and a fuss-free pull-over closure.