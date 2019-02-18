Boho Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Be Looking for Excuses to Re-Wear

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to shopping bridesmaid dresses, many people think in terms of palette, length, textile or cut. But some—some think in terms of aesthetic. Sophisticated bridesmaid dresses for super-formal weddings. Fashion-forward bridesmaid dresses for cutting-edge weddings. Bohemian bridesmaid dresses for outdoor weddings. Or beach weddings. Or maybe even maximalist indoor weddings.

Now, I haven’t had the veritable pleasure of planning a wedding just yet. But I have spent a lot of time shopping bridesmaid dresses (both for my friends who are brides-to-be and for the myriad bridesmaid dress shopping guides I’ve penned so far), and I’ve gotta say: Bohemian bridesmaid dresses are one of my favorite bridesmaid dress genres I’ve shopped to date. Because they’re fun. And out-of-the-box. And they’re also versatile as hell.

Seriously, my bohemian bridesmaid dress research dug up more dresses I actually wanted to shop, wear and own than any other bridesmaid dress guide has so far—and I don’t even consider myself particularly bohemian. I’m much more apt to wear a tailored button-down and skinny jeans than layered, flowy anything, but I am very on board with pretty much every bohemian bridesmaid dress I stumbled upon. More of this, please.

What You Want Maxi Dress, $198 at Free People

Instant statement-making style—and it looks comfy, too.

Iva Biigdres Midi Dress, $375 at Free People

Imagine a line of these standing next to a bride on her big day—cute as hell, right?

Daisy Island Kimono, $480 at Free People

A bridesmaid dress you’ll re-wear on every beach vacation you ever take.

Sundress Cleo Dress, $152 at Shopbop

Officially the chicest way to wear pom-poms to a wedding.

I Need to Know Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

Blush bridesmaid dresses are always a good idea.

Starlight Mini Dress, $250 at Free People

I know silver booties aren’t really bridesmaid-appropriate footwear, but they should look so cute with this mint dress, you should maybe actually consider it.

Blue Bird Sequin Embroidered Maxi Dress, $539 at Free People

Proof sequins and chic bohemian style are far from mutually exclusive.

Hemant and Nandita Shimmer Short Dress, $386 at Revolve

Light pink and gold are quintessential bridal colors—and rendered in this chic, bohemian-inspired silhouette, they look so good.

Joan Midi Dress, $145 at Free People

A friendly reminder that bohemian dresses don’t have to be flowy.

Glamorous Paisley Dress, $82 at Shopbop

Equal parts pretty and versatile—an absolute win, as far as bridesmaid dresses go.

Watercolor Hibiscus Dress, $218 at Anthropologie

The watercolor print on this bohemian-but-not-too-bohemian dress make it totally wedding-worthy.

Three Graces Tatyana Dress, $347 at Revolve

Haven’t you heard? Marigold yellow is trendy as hell this year.

Does Charo Dress, $497 at Free People

Beach-ready glamour, delivered in the form of one seriously out-of-the-box bohemian gown.

I Am Lola Embroidered Maxi Dress, $480 at Free People

Quite possibly the most beautiful way to do cutouts.

Floral Print Patchwork Dress, $49.90 at Zara

In case you like your bohemian prints rendered in a darker palette.

Roxanne Dress, $695 at Free People

Just off-white enough to be distinct from the bride.

Marieta Applique Dress, $338 at Free People

Perhaps the most fun bohemian bridesmaid dress I’ve ever laid eyes on.

Ambra Layered Ruffle Maxi Dress, $560 at Free People

This bohemian maxi combines two of 2019’s hottest trends: over-the-top ruffles and marigold yellow. And it does both beautifully.

Lacey Dress, $319 at Anthropologie

I mean, this flowy dress was practically made to be worn to a wedding.

Dixie Metallic Jumpsuit, $249 at Anthropologie

Oh yeah, jumpsuits are totally on the sartorial menu.

Free People Venice Mini Dress, $113 at Free People

Ruffles, lace, rich tones and breezy comfort—is there anything this Free People shift dress can’t do?

Jen’s Pirate Booty Lapis Maxi Dress, $180 at Free People

A timeless silhouette rendered in a hyper-trendy color.

WAYF Arden Lace-Up Maxi Dress, $64 at Shopbop

This lace-up maxi is vicariously transports me to the beach every time I look at it.

Baguy Sequin Maxi Dress, $334 at Free People

A hyper-glam take on bohemian bridesmaid wear—and honestly, I’m in love.

Bare It All Maxi Dress, $118 at Free People

So wedding-worthy I hardly feel the need to justify including it.

Floral Print Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Red and black don’t tend to scream bridal, but rendered in this dreamy silhouette, they might just be wedding-worthy.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Sonya Dress, $248 at Revolve

Fringe totally has a place in the bohemian bridesmaid dress sphere.

Lovi Dress, $389 at Free People

The perfect blend of comfort and chic style.

Monterey Tasseled Dress, $350 at Anthropologie

The most whimsical take on bohemian bridesmaid style—and I love every bit of it.

Hemant and Nandita Sana Viscose Lurex Dress, $345 at Revolve

A cute—and veritably re-wearable—option.

Dodo Bar Or Alicia Dress, $600 at Revolve

Your bridesmaids will be thankful for the opportunity to wear such a hot dress on your wedding day—and to keep wearing it long after.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.