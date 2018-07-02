A Definitive Guide to Year-Round Bohemian Street Style

Whether you’re obsessed with the 1960s and 1970s or your heart’s permanently left at Coachella, odds are you’re a free-spirited soul—or at least someone who can appreciate a bohemian ensemble.
While it may seem like bohemian clothing is exclusively geared toward summer (you know, the season of flowy maxi dresses, chiffon kimonos and the like), the truth is, it’s completely possible to pull off bohemian looks year-round.
The key: layering. Fun, flowing layers make it easy to take your day-time bohemian summer pieces into the evening—and eventually into the fall and winter months—by pairing them with items like tights, jean jackets, hats and scarves. Plus, bohemian style is about so much more than the aforementioned maxi dresses and kimonos: The accessories you use wear to elevate your look are just as important!
Head, we’ve rounded up some totally stylish, modern bohemian style ideas—all of which you can wear year-round.
A version of this article was originally published in October 2014.
