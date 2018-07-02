StyleCaster
A Definitive Guide to Year-Round Bohemian Street Style

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images.

Whether you’re obsessed with the 1960s and 1970s or your heart’s permanently left at Coachella, odds are you’re a free-spirited soul—or at least someone who can appreciate a bohemian ensemble.

While it may seem like bohemian clothing is exclusively geared toward summer (you know, the season of flowy maxi dresses, chiffon kimonos and the like), the truth is, it’s completely possible to pull off bohemian looks year-round.

MORE: 12 Essential Styling Tips to Help You Look Like Your Best, Most Fit Self

The key: layering. Fun, flowing layers make it easy to take your day-time bohemian summer pieces into the evening—and eventually into the fall and winter months—by pairing them with items like tights, jean jackets, hats and scarves. Plus, bohemian style is about so much more than the aforementioned maxi dresses and kimonos: The accessories you use wear to elevate your look are just as important!

MORE: A Street Style Guide to Summer Work Style

Head, we’ve rounded up some totally stylish, modern bohemian style ideas—all of which you can wear year-round.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2014.

1 of 31
Photo: Instagram/@jessiekass
Photo: Instagram/@gabifresh
View this post on Instagram

Fresh blonde, new dress, can't lose. As the saying goes

A post shared by Sydney (@sydneyliann) on

View this post on Instagram

Fresh blonde, new dress, can't lose. As the saying goes

A post shared by Sydney (@sydneyliann) on

Photo: Instagram/@sydneyliann
Photo: Instagram/@mytenida
Photo: Instagram/@annamavridis
Photo: Instagram/@gypsylovinlight
Photo: Instagram/@tuulavintage
Photo: Instagram/@talchemerinsky
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | Dylana Suarez

Photo: Dylana Suarez

Photo: Instagram/@annamavridis
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | The Versicle

Photo: The Versicle

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | Mellow Mayo

Photo: Mellow Mayo

Photo: Instagram/@mytenida
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | Lovely Pepa

Photo: Lovely Pepa

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | Comonroe

Photo: Comonroe

Photo: Instagram/@charlotte.clothier
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | Fashion Coolture

Photo: Fashion Coolture

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | I Married Adventure

Photo: I Married Adventure

Photo: Instagram/@annamavridis
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | Little Blonde Book

Photo: Little Blonde Book

Photo: Instagram/@graphicwanderlust
Photo: Instagram/@alicerisesup
Photo: Instagram/@jaglever
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Style Ideas | oshoplive striped dress

Photo: oshoplive

Photo: Instagram/@kittehinfurs
Photo: Instagram/@pinklip
Photo: Instagram/@garnerstyle
View this post on Instagram

Good girl!! 😻 Top by @sezane.

A post shared by Natalie Lim Suarez (@natalieoffduty) on

View this post on Instagram

Good girl!! 😻 Top by @sezane.

A post shared by Natalie Lim Suarez (@natalieoffduty) on

Photo: Instagram/@natalieoffduty
View this post on Instagram

The exact moment I heard thunder !! ⚡️

A post shared by Christina Caradona (@troprouge) on

View this post on Instagram

The exact moment I heard thunder !! ⚡️

A post shared by Christina Caradona (@troprouge) on

Photo: Instagram/@troprouge
Photo: Instagram/@calliethorpe

