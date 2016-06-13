5 Ways to Nail Bohemian Decor—Without Having It Look Cliché

Scroll To See More Images

The bohemian aesthetic has changed a lot over the years. Moving away from a wide mix of colors, patterns, and textures, it’s now a sophisticated style that nods to these eclectic features.

We’ve created this guide to help you achieve this refined bohemian style in your own home. Take a look:

1. Refine Your Color Palette

Start with a base of neutral tones. This will allow you to add pops of color, texture, and patterns without losing the modernism within your home. It will also emphasize the areas where you choose to use vibrant hues, making them standout as strong bohemian designs.

2. Keep Core Silhouettes Modern

We love the look of accent furniture in the shapes of genie bottles and Moroccan palaces, but when it comes to your core furnishings, you’ll want to make sure they’re modern by design. This will allow you to contain your bohemian style, making it a refined version of the aesthetic rather than a wild scene.

3. Get Creative with Patterns

This refined bohemian aesthetic requires that you pick and choose patterns—using only one or two in each room. Don’t think of it as limiting yourself. Instead, consider it incentive to get creative about where and how you introduce your favorite boho designs.

We love incorporating arabesque lines and geometric shapes on lamps, mirrors, accent tables, screens, and other furnishings, rather than just textiles and prints.

4. Introduce Reflective Surfaces

Bohemian designs are wonderful because of the magical feeling they stir within us. Bring this element into your home through metallics and reflective surfaces. Introduced through contemporary shapes and styles, you get that eclectic, ethereal feeling without losing any of your modern edge.

5. Incorporate Nature

Almost nothing conjures up the free-spirited, wanderlust feeling of bohemian design like plants in the home. Vines, succulents, and other houseplants offer that live greenery that is necessary for this eclectic look. Invest in hanging planters and metallic planters to bring these natural accents into your home.

Introduce this new take on the bohemian aesthetic into your home, and create an eclectic and enchanting look that still feels refined and sophisticated. For more inspiration, take a look at this black-and-white boho inspired by the palaces of Marrakech.

Dot & Bo is a uniquely curated shopping experience, making modern design accessible and inspiring you to create your perfect home. Whether you’re making over an entire space or simply refreshing the accents, our handpicked modern furniture and décor collections enable you to easily integrate new design trends with timeless classics. Part entry-level interior decorator meets your favorite furniture store, we deliver stylish furnishings at members-only prices, inspirational design stories and insider decorating tips to your inbox each day.