All the Boho Clothing Worth Shopping Right Now, Because ‘Tis the Season

All the Boho Clothing Worth Shopping Right Now, Because ‘Tis the Season

Lindsey Lanquist
All the Boho Clothing Worth Shopping Right Now, Because ‘Tis the Season
Photo: Alyssa Crane.

Festival season has a way of bringing out the hippie inside all of us—or at the very least, the sartorial hippie inside all of us. There’s no time of year when I feel more tempted to sport fringe-covered kimonos, exclusively wear shapeless dresses or layer on jewelry like the maximalist I’m not. Tie-dye, paisley and patchwork abound. Bohemian clothing becomes the thing for a couple weeks in April (Coachella), and then again the last weekend of May (Governor’s Ball), and then again the first weekend of June (Bonnaroo), and then, you know, again during every other festival that transpires before summer’s end.

It’s funny, this almost-ritualistic embracement of bohemian clothing—this fleeting, but cyclical, appreciation for a genre that’s come to define festival style. It affects everyone—even the most formal dressers, even those who’ve sworn off breezy silhouettes in favor of tailored options, even those so committed to minimalism they can’t fathom sporting multiple accessories at once. And this trend isn’t only limmited those attending festivals in-person. Thanks to social media, the rest of us can vicariously experience festival season through the festival-goers we follow on Instagram—leaving us coveting the same bohemian pieces everyone at Coachella is currently eyeing. 

Like clockwork, bohemian clothing pervades our lives from April to August—leaving us with two options: ignore the trend, or shop it. The latter is, of course, more fun—and we’re already coveting more than our closets can handle.

1. Kaelin Jacket, $248 at Free People

Perfect for throwing over tees and jeans, sports bras and bike shorts, or basically any other get-up imaginable. In other words, a super low-key way to get in on the boho thing.

2. Boho Me Plunging Tie-Dye Dress, $33.60 at Forever 21

The cutest swim cover-up at the pool or the boldest sundress at brunch—or, you know, both.

3. Big Love Paisley Maxi Dress, $42 at Nasty Gal

A maxi dress you can start wearing in the spring and keep wearing well into winter.

4. Faux Stone Drop Earrings, $5.53 at Forever 21

Because no bohemian wardrobe is complete without a little beaded jewelry.

5. En Creme Plunge Maxi Dress, $57 at ASOS

A maxi dress that could take you anywhere—to work, to date night, to the beach, anywhere.

6. Havana Stripe Cropped Kimono, $68 at Free People

Cropped kimono? Yes, please.

7. Bardot Jean, $285 at Free People

Flare jeans are always a good idea.

8. Caye Shell Statement Drop Earring, $22 at Urban Outfitters

Oh yeah, the shell jewelry movement is officially in full swing.

9. What You Want Maxi Dress, $198 at Free People

Patchwork promises to pervade this spring and summer—and we’re here for it.

10. Mila Wrap Coat, $298 at Free People

A heavier jacket, because bohemian outerwear doesn’t have to be light.

11. Bottom of the Sea Tunic, $128 at Free People

Perfect for beach-wear and bar-wear, alike.

12. Emilia Printed Pants, $98 at Free People

Because come spring and summer, we can’t get our hands on enough printed pants.

13. Siren Necklace, $48 at Free People

The perfect necklace for someone who appreciates the layered jewelry look—but not enough to actually pile on pieces.

14. Free People Casablanca Slip Dress, $88 at Lulus

Who said the slip dress trend had to be rendered in slinky satin?

15. Boho Me Cutout Halter Jumpsuit, $39.99 at Forever 21

Excuse us while we live in jumpsuits this season.

16. Matisse Dress, $428 at Free People

Embellishments are a surefire way to insert a little edge into your bohemian wardrobe.

17. Lena B Shell Body Chain, $88 at Free People

Yup, shell-lined body chains are officially on the sartorial menu.

18. Into the Flames Tunic, $298 at Free People

Crochet promises to be big this spring and summer—just in time for the bohemian fashion resurgence.

19. Printed Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans, $88 at Free People

Snake print absolutely has a home in the bohemian clothing sphere—especially when it’s rendered on flare pants.

20. Off Her Shoulder Cable Sweater, $725 at Free People

Nothing says breezy day at the beach like a lightweight sweater oh-so casually sliding off your shoulder.

21. Physical Graffiti Maxi Kaftan, $168 at Free People

Kaftans are no-fail options once it starts getting hot out.

22. Fez Hoop Earrings, $28 at Urban Outfitters

Pretty hard to go wrong with hoop earrings that are literally woven.

23. Hard Works Paisley Off Set, $44 at Nasty Gal

Matching sets are a win, no matter what aesthetic you’re cultivating.

24. Mirela Black Flat Sandals, $17 at Lulus

Introducing: your new favorite versatile AF go-to.

25. Patchwork Emporium Kimono, $400 at Free People

It was only a matter of time before 2019’s patchwork trend hit bohemian fashion’s enduring kimono trend.

26. Wild Honey Paisley Top, $33.50 at ASOS

Long sleeves, tie-front—can’t lose.

27. Lucie Shell Beaded Drop Earring, $22 at Urban Outfitters

A daintier take on the shell jewelry thing.

28. Poinciana Maxi Skirt, $200 at Free People

Printed maxi skirts are an absolute necessity in the spring.

29. Native Rose Oversized Cardigan, $43 at ASOS

An edgier approach to the fringe-covered cardigan.

30. Free People Color My World Jumpsuit, $58 at ASOS

So cozy you’ll want to sleep in it. (And honestly, you probably could.)

31. Paper Straw Tote Bag, $34.90 at Forever 21

Because it’s not really spring until the straw bags come out.

32. So Fancy Maxi Dress, $228 at Free People

Hard to go wrong with a low-back, longline shift dress.

33. Fairlyn Striped Tie-Front Crop Top, $37 at Lulus

In case you prefer your bohemian pieces a little more tailored.

34. Embroidered Tiered Pants, $168 at Free People

Wide-leg pants are endlessly underrated.

35. Beach Front Espadrille Sandal, $68 at Free People

Woven slides are never not a win.

36. Aloha Sweater Set, $119.95 at Free People

Practically designed for breezy, beachy days.

37. Fulton Jumpsuit, $78 at Free People

The lazy fashion girl’s favorite spring piece? A shapeless, saturated jumpsuit.

38. Casa Clara Lily Beaded Tassel Earring, $46 at Urban Outfitters

Because clothes aren’t the only vessel for fringe detailing.

39. Sunshine Set, $300 at Free People

Date night beckons.

40. Native Rose Festival Flares, $47.50 at ASOS

Festival-inspired, day-to-day-approved.

41. Chelsea Woven Belt, $32 at Lulus

Because jewelry isn’t the only way to accessorize.

42. Boho Me Tie-Dye Culotte Jumpsuit, $48 at Forever 21

Tie-dye doesn’t have to be colorful to be cute.

43. Daisy Island Kimono, $480 at Free People

A dress that doubles as a longline jacket—multitasking at its finest.

44. Liars & Lovers Resin Shell Choker Necklace, $16 at ASOS

Shell jewelry has officially breathed new life into 2016’s choker trend.

45. Willow Mini Dress, $200 at Free People

True queens will wear this around the house as a robe. (That’s how deep their commitment to bohemian style runs.)

46. En Creme Relaxed Cami Jumpsuit, $51 at ASOS

The options for styling this versatile jumpsuit are basically endless.

47. Open-End Wooden Hoop Earrings, $4.90 at Forever 21

Because wooden feel a little more on-aesthetic than metal options.

48. Boho Me Tie-Dye Crop Top, $25.99 at Forever 21

Styled with or without its matching pants, this crop top is sure to stun.

49. Aratta Silk Patchwork Jacket, $57 at ASOS

Go full maximalist and layer patchwork on patchwork—on patchwork.

50. Marlowe Flat, $265 at Free People

Because flats tend to skew a little tailored—and these offer the depth a bohemian shopper is looking for.

51. All You Need Jumpsuit, $118 at Free People

Giving new meaning to the term “animal print.”

52. Primrose Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

The boho girl’s take on the classic shirtdress.

53. Ride or Die Printed Pants, $129.95 at Free People

Straight outta the ’70s—and straight into your closet.

54. ’90s Oval Metal Sunglasses, $19 at ASOS

Because nothing says “chic bohemian style” like a pair of rounded sunnies.

55. En Creme Curve Maxi Dress, $57 at ASOS

A maxi that’ll render you the queen you are.

56. Extratropical Shiny Dress, $150 at Free People

A dress you can do everything in—including nap.

57. Sacred Hawk Snake Wrap Dress, $72 at ASOS

Further proof snakeskin and boho are far from mutually exclusive.

58. Kamala Embroidered Slide Sandals, $20 at Lulus

Slides so pretty they’ll dress up any look.

59. Tie-Dye Cami Maxi Dress, $33.60 at Forever 21

Hard to resist tie-dye anything—let alone a comfy AF tie-dye maxi dress.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

