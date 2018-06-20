StyleCaster
26 Bohemian Bedrooms That’ll Make You Want to Redecorate ASAP

Kristen Bousquet
by
Bohemian Bedroom Decor
Photo: Loom + Kiln

Calling all free spirits and bohemian decor enthusiasts, if you’re looking to totally revamp your bedroom, you found the right place to start.

Now, you’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating: Your home should be your sanctuary—decorated to reflect who you are, packed with pieces you genuinely love, and as comfortable as a space could possibly be. So why not channel your energy into creating the ultimate bohemian bedroom you’ll never want to leave?

Forget images of flower child peace signs hanging everywhere—we’re talking chic boho accents like candles, tribal prints, comfy pillows, and handmade accents. Still need proof? We’ve gathered some of the prettiest bohemian rooms we’ve found on various corners of the web for you to use next time you need a hit of design inspo.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.

1 of 27
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Pin It!

Bohemian Bedroom Decor Ideas | @stylecaster

Photo: Instagram/@eastperry
STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Phoenix, AZ Bohemian Decor

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Bohemian Family Home

Photo: Dominique Harris/Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Bohemian Apartment In New Orleans

Photo: Liz Kamarul/Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | A Bohemian Home in San Diego

Photo: A Cup of Jo

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Bohemian Australian Rental

Photo: Jye Wilson/Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Moroccan Wool Pom Pom Blanket

Photo: Loom + Kiln

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | The Free-Spirited Home Of Jennifer From FleaMarketFab

Photo: The Glitter Guide

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Boho Minimalism

Photo: Ana Degenaar

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Colorful Bohemian Bedroom

Photo: Lonny

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Sella Patchwork Quilt at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Bohemian Style Loft in Madrid

Photo: Manolo Yllera/Decor8

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Meadowsweet Macramé Panel at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Cadie Printed Rug at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Inside Artist Sam Malpass’s Bohemian World

Photo: Free People

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Door Bamboo Beaded Curtain at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Bohemian Airstream

Photo: Love, Sarah Schneider

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Faiza Tufted Rug at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Bohemian Guesthouse

Photo: Free People Blog

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Laura Mazurek Bohemian Sanctuary

Photo: Free People Blog

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | House of Hipsters Bohemian Bedroom

Photo: House of Hipsters

STYLECASTER | Bohemian Bedroom Decor | Ashley Redmond's Tiny Treehouse

Photo: House of Hipsters

Photo: Instagram/@globalinteriordesign
Photo: Instagram/@cocoandsass.com.au
View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday beautiful people✨ . Having one of those days where I’m feeling stretched wayyyyyy too thin. I just don’t have “enough” for any of the roles I have to fulfill today—mom, wife, massage therapist. A day where I need to call out of life and just retreat. . But I just can’t. Have to pick myself up and put on the big show when all I want to do is crawl back in here. . Oh yeah I can’t even do that because this situation doesn’t even exist anymore. . You know how they say your home (or desk) is a sure sign of your mental state—welp, yep, that’s what’s happening here. Too much chaos and not enough zen. . If you have any tips on how to carry on when the adulting is hard, please share🙏 . In the meantime I will be heading to work 😔 . . . . . . . . . . . . . #hometohave #apartmenttherapy #anthrohome #bohemianbedroom #bohemianhome #mybohoabode #showmeyourboho

A post shared by Sara (@sadies_lovely_life) on

View this post on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/@sadies_lovely_life
Photo: Instagram/@justine_mb

