26 Bohemian Bedrooms That’ll Make You Want to Redecorate ASAP

Calling all free spirits and bohemian decor enthusiasts, if you’re looking to totally revamp your bedroom, you found the right place to start.
Now, you’ve heard it before, but it bears repeating: Your home should be your sanctuary—decorated to reflect who you are, packed with pieces you genuinely love, and as comfortable as a space could possibly be. So why not channel your energy into creating the ultimate bohemian bedroom you’ll never want to leave?
Forget images of flower child peace signs hanging everywhere—we’re talking chic boho accents like candles, tribal prints, comfy pillows, and handmade accents. Still need proof? We’ve gathered some of the prettiest bohemian rooms we’ve found on various corners of the web for you to use next time you need a hit of design inspo.
A version of this article was originally published in July 2016.
The CHRISTINA Macrame making her presence clear in Sass's bedroom. This beauty is 1x1m wide and high! (Jumbo size) Our Poppy and Eva cushions make the perfect match sitting pretty on that comfy King Bed . . Hope you're all having a great Friday! You can shop these pieces now via DM . . #cocoandsass #bohosisters #macrame #macramewallhanging #cushions #softfurnishings #interiordesign #interiorgoodies #interiorforall #bosssisters #bedroomgoals #boholovers #boheme #shopnow #bohemianbedroom #boholuxe
Happy Sunday beautiful people✨ . Having one of those days where I’m feeling stretched wayyyyyy too thin. I just don’t have “enough” for any of the roles I have to fulfill today—mom, wife, massage therapist. A day where I need to call out of life and just retreat. . But I just can’t. Have to pick myself up and put on the big show when all I want to do is crawl back in here. . Oh yeah I can’t even do that because this situation doesn’t even exist anymore. . You know how they say your home (or desk) is a sure sign of your mental state—welp, yep, that’s what’s happening here. Too much chaos and not enough zen. . If you have any tips on how to carry on when the adulting is hard, please share🙏 . In the meantime I will be heading to work 😔 . . . . . . . . . . . . . #hometohave #apartmenttherapy #anthrohome #bohemianbedroom #bohemianhome #mybohoabode #showmeyourboho