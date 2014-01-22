Watch This Amazing Video of a Pop Star Getting Photoshopped in Real Time

Between Lena Dunham‘s Vogue cover brouhaha, the recent buzz about skinny models getting Photoshopped to look larger, and the New York artist who used technology to make celebrities look like ordinary people, it’s safe to say that the subject of retouching isn’t one that’s waning any time soon. The latest addition to the conversation: A music video that shows Hungarian pop star Boggie getting totally transformed in real time.

For her piano-heavy song “Nouveau Parfum” (which is sung in French) Boggie—whose real name is Csemer Boglárka— sings about resisting the power of various fashion labels like Chanel, Gucci, Cartier, and Kenzo, while showing viewers what it looks like to get totally retouched using special effects. The video even has a version of Photoshop’s toolbar. Check it out below—trust us, you don’t want to miss this one.