Workday Workout: Excercise Options For Your Busy Day

Water Bottle Lunges: If you happen to have water bottles or light weights in the office, snag two; if not, do the next two exercises with free hands. First, lunge your left foot about 2.5 feet behind you, keeping your arms at your sides. Lower until your left knee is directly under your left hip, pushing through that heel as you do so. If you have water bottles, glue your elbows to your sides and extend your arms until they are straightened behind you. Slowly rise back to the starting position and release your arms. Repeat 5 times on each side.