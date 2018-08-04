Your Everything Guide to Bodysuit Shopping (for Any Body Type)

Few things are more frustrating than trying to tuck in a shirt that just won’t cooperate. Maybe it’s so short it falls out of your high-waisted pants every time you take a couple steps. Or even worse—maybe it’s so billowy and full of fabric your skinny jeans start looking lumpy the second you tuck it in.

We’ve all been there, and yet, we persevere. Because let’s be real, some outfits just don’t look as good with the shirt untucked. But we don’t want to persevere—we shouldn’t have to. And in the times when we’re at our most fed up, we can always rely on a tried-and-true favorite: the bodysuit.

Bodysuits are, arguably, the greatest fashion trend we’ve seen since 2010. (And they’re inarguably our favorite trend of the last decade.) They’re simultaneously stylish, comfortable and convenient—plus, they’re versatile as hell.

The only problem: Shopping for bodysuits can a serious challenge. They come in standard sizes—small, medium and large—but don’t always take into account other differences. People with long torsos need longer bodysuits; people with small busts and wide hips need something that somehow fits both dimensions at once; and so on.

Plus, don’t even get us started on the panty-line situation.

But our passion for bodysuits is endless—so endless, in fact, that we’ve pulled some of our favorite bodysuit styles from online stores far and wide and compiled them into a helpful (shoppable!) size guide for you to peruse. Just flip through the slideshow, find your body type and shop away.