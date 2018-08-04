Your Everything Guide to Bodysuit Shopping (for Any Body Type)

Few things are more frustrating than trying to tuck in a shirt that just won’t cooperate. Maybe it’s so short it falls out of your high-waisted pants every time you take a couple steps. Or even worse—maybe it’s so billowy and full of fabric your skinny jeans start looking lumpy the second you tuck it in.
We’ve all been there, and yet, we persevere. Because let’s be real, some outfits just don’t look as good with the shirt untucked. But we don’t want to persevere—we shouldn’t have to. And in the times when we’re at our most fed up, we can always rely on a tried-and-true favorite: the bodysuit.
Bodysuits are, arguably, the greatest fashion trend we’ve seen since 2010. (And they’re inarguably our favorite trend of the last decade.) They’re simultaneously stylish, comfortable and convenient—plus, they’re versatile as hell.
The only problem: Shopping for bodysuits can a serious challenge. They come in standard sizes—small, medium and large—but don’t always take into account other differences. People with long torsos need longer bodysuits; people with small busts and wide hips need something that somehow fits both dimensions at once; and so on.
Plus, don’t even get us started on the panty-line situation.
But our passion for bodysuits is endless—so endless, in fact, that we’ve pulled some of our favorite bodysuit styles from online stores far and wide and compiled them into a helpful (shoppable!) size guide for you to peruse. Just flip through the slideshow, find your body type and shop away.
Tall and Slim: Long Sleeves
Vertical lines might be lengthening, but that's no reason to shy away from long-sleeve looks. They'll further accentuate your already elegant figure.
Privacy Please Peoria bodysuit, $72 at Revolve
Revolve.
Tall and Slim: Long Sleeves
Your lanky frame totally lends itself to asymmetrical necklines that'll showcase your gorgeous collarbone and long neck.
Cullen bodysuit, $88 at Lovers and Friends
Lovers and Friends.
Tall and Slim: Long Sleeves
Same rationale as the first two—applied to a seriously statement-making look.
Jupiter bodysuit, $100 at I.AM.GIA
I.AM.GIA.
Petite: Thigh High
From one petite girl to another: High-cut legs on a bodysuit are nature's way of saying I feel you. The exposed skin on your hips gives the illusion of your legs being a million feet long.
High-cut bodysuit, $20 at Love Culture
Love Culture.
Petite: Thigh High
An added bonus of the high-cut leg: It adds some interest to an otherwise low-key ensemble. (Seriously, you could get away with wearing sweapants in one of these—so long as the waistband falls below the high-cut leg.)
Strapless bodysuit, $24 at Emma and Sam
Emma and Sam.
Petite: Thigh High
Even with a conservative neckline, a bodysuit becomes super sexy when you expose just a little skin here and there.
Leopard bodysuit, $42 at Tobi
Tobi.
Small Bust: Dramatic Silhouettes
Whether you want a neckline that'll accentuate your small bust or one that'll make it look a little bigger, a bustier top should be your go-to. This non-padded option offers structure to an otherwise simple tank top.
Elle cami bodysuit, $86 at Tobi
Tobi.
Small Bust: Dramatic Silhouettes
A smaller bust is a great excuse to shop drape-y silhouettes, like this stunning shiny cami. (We recommend going braless, but you do you.)
Night Out bodysuit, $58 at Free People
Free People.
Small Bust: Dramatic Silhouettes
Just like there's no reason to feel ashamed of your small bust, there's no reason to feel ashamed for wanting to make it look a little bigger every now and then, too.
A super-tight bustier, like this one, can give you a little more cleavage. (Plus, you can always use bronzer to accentuate the shadows on your chest and make your collarbone really pop.)
Knot Going to Happen bodysuit, $20 at Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova.
Athletic: Creative Shapes
If your athletic build looks super cute in sweats and hoodies, why not embrace it? Plus, a hoodie at the club sounds super comfy.
Hoodie bodysuit, $35 at Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova.
Athletic: Creative Shapes
And if you'd rather create the illusion of a more dramatic waist, opt for a bodysuit with side cutouts.
Reign on Ribbed bodysuit, $20 at Tobi
Tobi.
Hourglass: Clever Cutouts
Cutouts that mirror your natural curves will really make your silhouette pop. Plus, the lace-up cutouts on this bodysuit have such a night-out feel.
Lace-up bodysuit, $71 at Good American
Good American.
Hourglass: Clever Cutouts
If you've already got a cinched waist, why not show it off? A belt or structured waistline will define the smallest part of your figure, highlighting your beautiful curves.
Miranda embroidered bodysuit, $198 at Free People
Free People.
Pear Shape: Daring Details
Narrowwer shoulders are just an excuse to wear a seriously detailed top.
Don't Stop the Music bodysuit, $50 at Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova.
Pear Shape: Daring Details
Take advantage of your smaller bust and wear a daring plunge neckline. And don't get us started on those billowy sleeves.
Flare sleeve bodysuit, $28 at Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing.
Pear Shape: Daring Details
A strapless bodysuit is just your style—especially if it comes with a neckline as dramatic as this one.
Tux detail bodysuit, $25 at Pretty Little Thing
Pretty Little Thing.
Big Bust: Fun with Necklines
If you want to show off some cleavage but don't want to go overboard, this lace-up neckline is just the thing you're after.
Lace ribbed bodysuit, $22 at Missguided
Missguided.
Big Bust: Fun with Necklines
A super-tight bodysuit with a square neck can give you great support.
Square neck bodysuit, $27 at Missguided
Missguided.
Big Bust: Fun with Necklines
The cutouts in this bodysuit allow your cleavage to take center stage while keeping you supported. Think of it like a really sexy sports bra. (A really sexy sports bra.)
Recognize bodysuit, $20 at Fashion Nova
Fashion Nova.