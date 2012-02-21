‘The Bodyguard’ Becomes An English Musical, Obviously

True to form, the entertainment biz will milk every celebrity drama for all it’s worth. Whitney Houston‘s death created a whirlwind of press coverage, auctions and increased record sales. And now the English theater is taking it one step further.

Keep your eyes peeled folks, ’cause pretty soon you’ll be able to catch Houston’s movie The Bodyguard on stage. The film is being reformatted to work as a musical featuring — you guessed it — lots and lots of Whitney’s most beloved songs.

Heather Headley,who won a Tony for her performance in Aida,will be playing Whitney’s role and belting out classics like “I Will Always Love You” and “One Moment in Time.” We know this is an obvious attempt to capitalize on Whitney’s passing, but let’s face it, we totally want tickets.

Do you think the musical version of the film will do it justice? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below!

[The Gothamist]