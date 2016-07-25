How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Black Bodysuit

When it comes to bodysuits, most people I know fall into one of two camps: They either love them, or they’ve never worn one and look at them with mild trepidation. The same was true a few weeks ago when I asked a handful of my coworkers to take the style for a spin using clothes from their own wardrobes—either I got an enthusiastic Yes! or I was met with the kind of look usually reserved for requests to try, say, a bovine breast milk facial or a glass of chickpea water.
But what if I don’t like bodycon? was one concern; And what if I need to wear a bra with it? was another. The Kardashians may have done a lot to take the style mainstream, but they’ve also instilled a certain idea of how it’s supposed to be worn (that is, skintight and designed to maximize every curve).
Fortunately, with a bit of coaxing and some perusing of the many bodysuit options available on the internet, three of our editors gamely volunteered for the task. Sticking to classic black and choosing outfits they’d actually wear out of the house (read: no shapewear-as-outerwear required), they came up with three very different ways to style a bodysuit IRL. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan looking for a new way to rock the one-piece, or you’re a rookie trying to decide whether to take the plunge, click through for three bodysuit outfits anyone can wear—plus the best styles to shop right now.
Hannah Hickok, Lifestyle Editor
"I’m not naturally drawn to bodysuits, but this Alice + Olivia one is simple and chic—plus, the drapey front is more flattering and forgiving than the skintight versions. Still, the low, strappy back and deep plunge bare a lot of skin, so I’d stick to wearing it at night, with boyfriend jeans to contrast with the bodysuit’s sexy look."
Alice + Olivia Ballerina Bodysuit, $198; at Shopbop
Lovers + Friends Vision Cami Bodysuit, $62 (was $128); at Revolve
NLY One Goddess Body, $27.95; at Nelly
Emily Chin, Photo Intern
"I love the cutout detailing on this bodysuit—it gives it such an edgy feel. I paired it with black high-waist jeans and thick heels, and I definitely plan to wear this outfit on a night out."
Without Walls Splice Bodysuit, $49; at Urban Outfitters
Topshop Lace-Up Ribbed Bodysuit, $60; at Nordstrom
On the Side Lace-Up Bodysuit, $46.80 (was $78); at Nasty Gal
Rachel Krause, Beauty Editor
"The less my clothing touches my skin, the better, which is why my entire wardrobe is basically an homage to the sack dress—you won’t find a single body-conscious item in the bunch. It’s not surprising, then, that bodysuits have never been quite on my radar … but I feel foolish about that in retrospect, because what makes a loose-fitting basic black slip look a little more purposeful better than this cool strappy one-piece layered underneath? It opens up a whole new world of styling opportunities for my collection of ill-fitting dresses."
Out from Under Vixen Bodysuit, $39; at Urban Outfitters
Pepper & Mayne Seamless Compression Performance Bodysuit, $65; at Matches Fashion
