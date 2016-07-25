How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Black Bodysuit

When it comes to bodysuits, most people I know fall into one of two camps: They either love them, or they’ve never worn one and look at them with mild trepidation. The same was true a few weeks ago when I asked a handful of my coworkers to take the style for a spin using clothes from their own wardrobes—either I got an enthusiastic Yes! or I was met with the kind of look usually reserved for requests to try, say, a bovine breast milk facial or a glass of chickpea water.

But what if I don’t like bodycon? was one concern; And what if I need to wear a bra with it? was another. The Kardashians may have done a lot to take the style mainstream, but they’ve also instilled a certain idea of how it’s supposed to be worn (that is, skintight and designed to maximize every curve).

Fortunately, with a bit of coaxing and some perusing of the many bodysuit options available on the internet, three of our editors gamely volunteered for the task. Sticking to classic black and choosing outfits they’d actually wear out of the house (read: no shapewear-as-outerwear required), they came up with three very different ways to style a bodysuit IRL. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan looking for a new way to rock the one-piece, or you’re a rookie trying to decide whether to take the plunge, click through for three bodysuit outfits anyone can wear—plus the best styles to shop right now.