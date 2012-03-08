Body Slammed: Abercrombie And Fitch In Trouble Again

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard about Abercrombie & Fitch being sued by some disgruntled employee. Well, it looks like they’re making up for lost time with a doozy. An Italian branch of the store is being sued by ex-employees for forcing the male employees to do ten push-ups after making a mistake and ten squat thrusts for the ladies after performing an error.

This retailer is no stranger to getting a bad rep for the mistreatment of employees and practicing ‘lookism’ (discriminating against people depending on their appearance). It’s not totally clear what the outcome will be, but we’re sure it’ll be pretty good. We’re thinking that they should perhaps just host a (voluntary) boot camp workout deal where their gorgeous employees hand out towels and water bottles? Now that’s something we could get into.

Photo via Abercrombie and Fitch UK.