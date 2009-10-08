The Body Issue: ESPN Photos

ESPN is widely known and respected for its cutting edge athletic content and coverage. As worldwide leaders in the sports entertainment industry, we look to ESPN to constantly keep us up to date with what’s going on in the realm of sports. As fashion lovers, many of us are tuned into the The Hills, rather than listening to predictions for NFL power rankings for the upcoming week; however, we do pay close attention to ESPN’s magazine, and their annual Body Issue.

This year there will be at least four different covers to choose from. Ranging from NFL to NBA stars, each cover is jucier than the next. Our favorite (above) is Serena Williams, looking seriously sexy. After her outburst during the US Open, we thought her image might be a bit tarnished, however this cover proves that Serena’s sex appeal is here to stay. Here’s a look at the three additional covers that have leaked:

Gina Carano

Dwight Howard

Adrian Peterson

Which cover is your favorite?