Body Conscious Skirts for Spring to Flatter Every Shape

I will openly admit that I have a big butt. I also found it borderline offensive in the part of Charlie’s Angels when Cameron Diaz’s character dances to Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”– as she clearly does not have a large rear. I’m just putting it out there.

Well, spring is nearly here, which means it’s time to stop hiding my leggings-covered butt under long tunics— and brave the sunshine in a skirt. For anyone else who’s feeling a little self-conscious about wearing a skirt, here are a few suggestions on what skirts elongate your frame, enhance your curves, and minimize your booty (that one’s for me).



Add height with a mini skirt (above):

If you are petite, try a mini skirt to make your legs appear longer. To avoid looking inappropriate, balance a mini with a layered top. Also, pair your skirt with chunky heels –and not stilettos– to keep the look from being too sexy for day.

Above: Denim vest by H&M; White t-shirt by Nice Collective; Silver and bronze ring by Elizabeth and James; Black booties by Candela NYC; Black mini skirt by Comptoir Des Cotonniers; Leopard print scarf by Rika.



Black cropped blazer by Twenty8Twelve; Grey v-neck t-shirt by Alternative Apparel; Zebra print scarf by Prova; Tan mini skirt by Vince; Brown platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman; Silver and gold bangles by Blu Bijoux.



Create curves with a pencil skirt:

Choose a skirt that hugs your curves throughout the hips and butt. Opting for one with a little pattern and texture will bring positive attention to your booty. Be sure to tuck in your shirt to accentuate the shape of your waist. We recommend wearing heels with your pencil skirt to create a long silhouette and keep you from looking too “Madame Librarian.”



Black blazer by I Heart Ronson; Cream blouse by Valentino; Black sunglasses by Oliver Peoples; Black bootie by Devi Kroell; Cream and black print skirt by Brian Reyes; Gold ring by Banana Republic.



Beige trench by Topshop; Light blue button up by Theory; Grey and white scarf by The Limited; Navy pencil skirt by Sonia by Sonia Rykiel; Brown high heel sandal by Chadwick Bell; Tortoiseshell sunglasses by Cutler and Gross.



Minimize a big butt with an A-line skirt:

Choose an A-line skirt that has a little bit of a yoke at the top– which will keep the A-line from starting right at the widest part of your hip. Also, try a high waisted A-line or circle skirt, which will elongate your bottom half. When pairing your skirt with a blazer or cardigan, opt for a cropped one– anything longer will create unwanted volume around your butt.



Navy blazer by Smythe; Pink floral top by Chloe; Green leather bracelet by Bvlgari; Blue polka dot skirt by Replay; Tan wedge by Tory Burch.



Cream leather jacket by Topshop; Grey t-shirt by Alternative Apparel; Gold geostone necklace by Allison Schiller; Beige skirt by lily + jae; Black gladiator wedge by Cynthia Vincent.

More News We Love:

5 Things You Should Know Before You Shop Vintage

The Best Trends from the Fall 2010 Runways

Model Blog: Liz of Models International