Bodkin Plants a Seed

The Horticultural Society of New York was abloom, last night with Bodkin’s Fall 2009 presentation. The young line, designed by Eviana Hartman offers simple basics with a twist. This season featured geometric colorblocked tees and sweatshirt dresses, slouchy outerwear, and cut outs (the micro-trend continues) at the shoulder and elbows.

Everything was wearable and slightly special. On top of great design, Hartman makes a point of using organic and sustainable materials without looking like she’s using organic materials. Meg loved a pair of silky slouchy pants and we both coveted the cutout dresses. Elbows have never looked sexier.

Oh, and I want those thigh-high Sven clogs, right now.