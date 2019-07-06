Boden’s Big Summer Sale is Chock Full of Covetable Summer Finds Up to 60% Off

Scroll To See More Images

‘Tis the season for sun (and SPF), swim, and sales galore (it’s Christmas in July, folks), and Boden’s summer sale is one of the best one’s we’ve found so far this month. With over 2,000 pieces marked down up to a whopping 60% off, now’s the perfect time to add that breezy maxi dress, for summer weddings, pair of printed trousers to elevate your business-casual office get-up or chic pair of warm-weather-friendly mules to cart without feeling guilty about shelling out a small sum for a big investment. Boden’s known for their distinct knack for elevating basics and making office wear staples like structured blazers, slim-cut culottes, and well-tailored trousers a bit more charismatic by way of pop-art prints, bold color palettes juxtaposed against neutral templates, and their signature “ability to merge fun and style.” I mean, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves, frankly.

The O.G. catalog brand stays true to its roots in feminine wardrobe staples like the timeless pencil skirt and office-friendly blouses all infused with a hint of retro charm and contemporary flair, but Boden’s aesthetic goes far beyond the well-made and high quality staples you’ll find at other heritage shops in the same sartorial arena (i.e. certain mall shops of which I won’t name names). Instead, the label’s pieces are infused with whimsical touch that manages to upgrade to such wearable, “everyday” styles (which have the potential to feel downright boring) without compromising their trend-transcending appeal.

Of course, their apparel, accessories and shoes extend far beyond what you’d consider wardrobe “basics”– you’ll find a vast range of breezy maxi dresses, ruffled statement blouses and even a decent assortment of playful graphic tee’s that manage to never come across as juvenile; just freaking cute. While their timeless approach to fashion seems to automatically pardon any sense of buyer’s remorse, with their massive sale going on at the moment, you have yet another excuse for a closet refresh. Since there are so many styles to choose from (thanks, Boden), we’ve scrolled through the pages upon pages without pause to find some of the best bargains that the sale has on offer, so you don’t have to.

1. Exeter Wide Leg Culottes, $120 $72 at Boden

Proof that abstract florals are 100% office appropriate.

2. Classic Sneakers, $98.00 $78.40 at Boden

Classic, but make it nostalgic.

3. Exeter Wide Leg Pants in Red, $130 $52 at Boden

These speak to me.

4. Hermione Silk Jumpsuit, $360 $180 at Boden

The jumpsuit of my polk-a-dotted dreams.

5. Colour Detailed Knit Tee, $75 $45 at Boden

I’m a sucker for an elevator ringer tee, and this is also pink. Win!

6. Luna Jersey Jumpsuit, $130 $91 at Boden

This Kelley green just speaks to me.

7. Nicola Midi Dress, $98 $68.60 at Boden

Prints get a bad wrap when it comes to also being figure-flattering, but this dress serves as evidence that the rumor simply isn’t true.

8. St. Ives Paperbag Pants, $98 $58.80 at Boden

Vertical stripes are officially the print of summer.

9. Silk Shirt, $160.00 $112.00 at Boden

Wearable abstract art, and also silk.

10. Camille Ponte Jumpsuit, $180 $72 at Boden

The most chic statement one piece we’ve laid our eyes on this summer. Seriously.

11. Rosa Mules, $120 $48 at Boden

Swoon-worthy and budget-friendly.

12. Rhea Blazer Mega Spot $220 $110 at Boden

All it takes is one statement blazer to make any boring old outfit look chic, and this printed style is the perfect example.

13. Cavendish Girlfriend Jeans, $90 $54 at Boden

A side paneled jean is my favorite denim trend of the moment.

14. Cecilia Midi Dress $198 $79.20 at Boden

This ultra versatile midi will look amazing all year round.

15. Clover Shirt Dress, $190 $76 at Boden

You could literally wear this shirt dress to almost any occasion.

16. Hello/Goodbye Penny Sweater, $98 $39.20 at Boden

I love a graphic tee, and I love a graphic knit sweater even more.

17. Viola Maxi Shirt Dress, $198 $79.20 at Boden

The epitome of the perfect bohemian maxi.

