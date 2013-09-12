How Bobby Flay Likes To Eat His Cheeseburger

Savoring a cheeseburger with a side of potato chips is one thing, but Bobby Flay steps it up with his “crunchburger.”

“Some of you may have added chips to your sandwiches as kids, and if people ever told you that you were nuts, I’m here to say that you’re not!” the celebrity chef says. “Oozing melted cheese becomes a part of the chips and those crunchy chips become a part of the burger — delicious.”

Flay, who calls his crunchburger one of his signature dishes at Bobby’s Burger Palace, is exactly that—a hearty, flavorful burger stacked with thick American cheese, spicy mayonnaise and crisp potato chips between two toasted buns.

Flay loves the combination so much that in his restaurants, patrons have the option to make any of their burgers “crunchified.”

“I love getting a mouthful of juicy burger and salty, crispy potato chips in one bite,” he explains. “It’s a way to get a true contrast of textures into your cheeseburger.”

Flay will be attending the New York City Wine & Food Festival on October 19th, but you don’t have to wait until then to enjoy one of his many culinary creations. Check out his simple recipe for the crunchburger below.

Find out how to make Bobby Flays’s famous crunchburger here.

