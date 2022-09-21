ICYMI ‘Queer Eye’s’ Bobby Berk Has a Home Decor Line & Most Pieces Are Under $50

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re a fan of Queer Eye, you’re probably sad like me that only a few episodes get released at a time and then we have to wait literal years for the next ones. Hey, no shade, they’re just that good. There’s nothing I’d rather turn on when I need a good cry and when I need to feel a little hope in hopeless world. But since the Queer Eye reboot launched in 2018, the stars of the show, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk have all gone on to do so much more than just the show. And for master designer Berk, that means a new Bobby Berk home line at QVC.

The QVC line went live just last week, and to celebrate we’re rounding up the best finds that are available at QVC right now. And good news: You won’t have to pay designer prices for Berk’s collection. In fact, most pieces are under $50, making them perfect to “splurge” on if you’re on a budget or even just settling in to your very first apartment. Here are our top picks for the best Bobby Berk homewares and accessories to shop right now.