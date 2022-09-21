ICYMI ‘Queer Eye’s’ Bobby Berk Has a Home Decor Line & Most Pieces Are Under $50

Scroll To See More Images
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
If you’re a fan of Queer Eye, you’re probably sad like me that only a few episodes get released at a time and then we have to wait literal years for the next ones. Hey, no shade, they’re just that good. There’s nothing I’d rather turn on when I need a good cry and when I need to feel a little hope in hopeless world. But since the Queer Eye reboot launched in 2018, the stars of the show, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk have all gone on to do so much more than just the show. And for master designer Berk, that means a new Bobby Berk home line at QVC.
The QVC line went live just last week, and to celebrate we’re rounding up the best finds that are available at QVC right now. And good news: You won’t have to pay designer prices for Berk’s collection. In fact, most pieces are under $50, making them perfect to “splurge” on if you’re on a budget or even just settling in to your very first apartment. Here are our top picks for the best Bobby Berk homewares and accessories to shop right now.
100% Cotton 2-sided Luxury Matelasse Throw
This throw is so cozy and elevates the look of any lounge chair, or even works for the foot of your bed. It’s made from 100 percent cotton so you can even throw it in the washing machine.
100% Cotton Pillow Cases
There are four different print options in these pillow cases and of course sheet sets available to match. Since they’re 400 thread count, they’ll lull you into dreamland faster than you can say “fab five.”
Set of 2 Ceramic Taper Holders
These candle holders are so chic and add an element of depth to whichever surface you decide to use them on. I love the idea of placing them on top of a stack of books to create some dimension to a coffee table or dresser top.
18″ Luxury Hand Woven Cotton Dec. Pillow
No matter what color your sofa is, this pillow that comes in navy or orange will add just the right amount of color to your space.
Vegan Leather Headboard
Now there’s that famous Bobby Berk style! This faux leather headboard is so chic, unique and the best part: affordable. This will elevate even the most bare bedrooms to full-on designer status.