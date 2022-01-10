Bob Saget’s Daughter Just Revealed His Last Words to Her—Here’s What He Texted Before His Death

Saying goodbye. Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter were just revealed in a text message she received right before his tragic death at the age of 65.

Saget—who is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—was found dead on January 9, 2022, at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use on the scene. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

At the time of his death, the Full House alum was in the middle of his stand-up comedy tour, “I Don’t Do Negative,” which was scheduled to run through May 2022. He recently updated fans about his experience on tour, taking to social media with a selfie from the stage. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he gushed. “Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit.”

Saget’s family confirmed the news of his death in a statement shortly following the reports. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away,” their statement began. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” The America’s Funniest Home Videos star’s family went on to ask for privacy before urging fans to celebrate Saget’s life. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world,” they concluded.

Just hours before his death, Saget shared a sweet message with his eldest daughter Aubrey. Keep on reading below to see Bob Saget’s last words to his daughter.

What were Bob Saget’s last words?

Saget’s eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, took to Instagram shortly after news broke of her father’s tragic death to share the last message she received from her father with fans. The 34-year-old uploaded a screenshot of a text from her dad on January 9, 2022. “Thank u. Love u,” his final message read. “Showtime!”

Back in 2016, Saget gushed about his daughters in an interview with People. “They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional,” he said at the time. “[They are] very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful.” With his last message to his eldest daughter Aubrey, it’s clear that Saget still felt the same way all these years later. Rest in peace, America’s dad.

