Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family.

Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office tweeted with the hashtag #BobSaget.

In September 2021, less than four months before his death, Saget launched a nationwide stand-up comedy was set to run through June 2022. His most recent performance was on the evening of January 8, 2022 (one day before his death), at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born on Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956. Though he planned to become a doctor, Saget was persuaded to pursue a career in film by his high school English teacher.

In 1987, Saget was cast as Danny Tanner in Full House, an ABC comedy about a widowed father with three daughters in San Francisco, California. Full House—which Saget starred on for 192 episodes and eight seasons from 1987 to 1995—was one of Nielsen’s highest-rated TV shows of the 90s and one of the most syndicated TV series of all time. Along with Full House, Saget was also known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. He also was the voice of future Ted Mosby on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014. In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner in Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House. He starred on the show until its finale in 2020.

Saget married his first wife, high school sweetheart Sherri Kramer, in 1982. The two went on to welcome three daughters—Aubrey, born in 1987; Lara born in 1989; and Jennifer born in 1992—before their divorce in 1997. More than two decades later, Saget married his second wife, TV host Kelly Rizzo, in October 2018. In an interview with Closer Weekly at the time, Saget revealed that Lizzo and his daughters have a close relationship. “My daughters love her!” he said. “She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented. She’s got her own website and streaming series called Eat Travel Rock.” He continued, “I’m happier today, and I’m the youngest 61-year-old I know!…“I am in a great relationship… and I am surrounded by people I really care about. What more could I ask for?”

After his death in January 2022, Saget’s family, including his three daughters, issued a statement about how “devastated” they were over their father’s passing. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement read. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

So who are Bob Saget’s kids and where are his daughters now? Read on for what to know about his three children with ex-wife and the last text he sent his eldest daughter before his death.

Aubrey Saget

Birthday: February 15, 1987

Aubrey Saget is Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer’s first child and eldest daughter. She was born on February 15, 1987, and works as an artist. Aubrey, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, graduated with a bachelor of fine arts from New York University in New York City, New York, in 2009, according to her CV on her website, aubreysaget.com. She earned her master of fine arts from New York University in 2016. Since graduation, Aubrey has exhibited her work at New York City galleries like Off White Columns, 3walls, 80WSE Gallery and Charles Moffet Gallery. In 2015, she received New York University Steinhardt Master’s in Fine Art Scholarship Award Grant.

According to her website, Aubrey specializes on paintings with a focus on “framing and pacing.” “The imagery varies in its intimate references. Oil paint activates the gessoed ground, while self-reflexively indexing the material. The lens is narrowed to a point of claustrophobia, with a glimpse of stillness,” the website reads. “The value of the white surface and color oscillate from painting to painting. Her process centers around adding and subtracting within each small frame. Oil paint is absorbed, wiped, and sometimes omitted completely, forming a myriad of stark light sources. Through off-kilter repetition, the imagery disorients; however it remains centered around one desolate familiar breadth.” Aubrey’s work can be seen on her website and her Instagram @aubreysaget.

In a post on her Instagram Story after her Saget’s death, Aubrey shared a screenshot of the last text message her father sent her before he passed. “Thank u. Love u,” the message read. “Showtime!”

Lara Melanie Saget

Lara Melanie Saget is Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer’s second child and middle daughter. She was born on October 16, 1989. Like her older sister, Aubrey, Lara is also an artist. She graduated with a bachelor of arts from Barnard College at Columbia University in New York City, New York, in 2012, according to her website larasaget.com. She earned a master of fine arts from New York University in 2018. After graduation, Lara has exhibited at cities across the United States and the world like New York; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California; Paris, France; Pristina, Kosovo; Venice, Italy; and Maihar, India.

On her website, Lara claimed that her work is “fueled by the belief that not all facts are absolute.” “My work makes materially visible the limitations of logic. My practice is fueled by the belief that not all facts are absolute,” she wrote. “Facts are, more often than not, placeholders for future facts. The deeper the digging, the more exponential reality becomes. The truth is bigger than the brain will ever cognitively understand, its limitless.”

Compared to Aubrey, who specializes in paintings, Lara often uses materials like rock, glass and metal in her art. “I start with rock and historic sourced Tuckahoe marble, potently compressed matter. I don’t know where the matter has been or who has held it before me,” she wrote on her website. “I trap rock and historic sourced Tuckahoe marble in glass and metal. Logically, the heat of the rock and the marble crack the glass and the heat of the metal crack the rock or marble. However, I have found that this is not always the case. When heated to the same degree, the materials co-habitate. The separation between them is circumstantial, temporary, everything material is temporary. Within something as basic as stone lives a story that is impossible to cognitively know or understand.”

She continued, “I introduce glass to tree, to the oldest tree I know. Glass burns tree, paralyzing its remains. Maybe trees speak a language that humans have gone deaf to. There may be no answers, nothing concrete to hold onto. But there are patterns; my charge is to distill the patterns in order to reveal new archetypes and, in doing so, crystallize the transience of certainty.”

Along with her career as an artist, Lara is also the co-founder of Studio 200 in New York and works as a yoga instructor. Her work can be seen on her Instagram, @larasaget, and her website. A day before her father’s death, Lara posted an Instagram video on January 8, 2022, of her teaching yoga on Zoom with a caption about “pandemic fatigue.” “To anyone feeling pandemic fatigue, I have been teaching yoga for over a decade, and I have learned more than I could imagine about teaching yoga during this pandemic. I thought the screen would be a foreign entity, something I couldn’t relate to,” she wrote. “This screen is a mirror. I have the power to change my habits, my patterns, everything. Even what’s hardwired can be dissolved. While teaching on zoom, I have seen change in people that has blown my mind. I’ve seen surrender and actual letting go of pain. Surrender is really where the power is at. ❤️ The love is here, have to allow it. ❤️”

Jennifer Belle Saget

Jennifer Belle Saget is Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer’s third child and youngest daughter. She was born on November 18, 1992. Unlike her older sisters, there isn’t much information about Jennifer other than a couple red carpet appearances with her father. In November 2004, Jennifer attended the premiere of the movie Hidalgo with her dad and her older sisters. She also walked the red carpet with her father at a gala in Beverly Hills, California, in April 2008.

In an interview with Parade in 2009, Saget called his three one his “highest” achievements. “The highest thing in my whole life is my daughters,” he said. “I worship them! If everything in my life is raised to the level of how great they are, then that would be a great thing to have achieved.” Saget referred to his daughters as “the best people I know” in a 2016 interview with People. “They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They’re all artists,” he said. Saget also revealed to Access Hollywood in 2014 that he “forbid” his daughters from watching Full House as kids. “It was a kids’ show. It was a lovely, family kids’ show, but I’d done it all day,” he said. “Would you go home and watch a kids’ show after you did it all morning?”

For more about Bob Saget’s life before his death, read his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. The New York Times’ bestseller recounts Saget’s journey as a butcher’s son born to a family beset by tragedy, through his early days as a stand-up comic, to landing his career-defining gig on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. In his memoir, Saget dishes on what really went on behind the scenes of two of the most successful family shows of all time—from what it was like changing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s diapers, to working with co-stars like John Stamos and Dave Coulier—all before imploding his family-friendly image on projects like HBO’s Entourage and the 2005 documentary, The Aristocrats, with the jokes fans have never heard before from the man known as America’s Dad.

