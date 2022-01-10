Bob Saget Had ‘No Pulse’ & Was ‘Unresponsive’, According to the 911 Call to Police

More details. Bob Saget’s 911 call between staff at the Ritz Carlton Orlando and the Orange County police reveal what he was like moments after his death.

Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office tweeted with the hashtag #BobSaget.

In September 2021, less than four months before his death, Saget launched a nationwide stand-up comedy was set to run through June 2022. His most recent performance was on the evening of January 8, 2022 (one day before his death), at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born on Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956. Though he planned to become a doctor, Saget was persuaded to pursue a career in film by his high school English teacher.

In 1987, Saget was cast as Danny Tanner in Full House, an ABC comedy about a widowed father with three daughters in San Francisco, California. Full House—which Saget starred on for 192 episodes and eight seasons from 1987 to 1995—was one of Nielsen’s highest-rated TV shows of the 90s and one of the most syndicated TV series of all time. Along with Full House, Saget was also known as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. He also was the voice of future Ted Mosby on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014. In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner in Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House. He starred on the show until its finale in 2020.

Read on for details about Bob Saget’s 911 call between the hotel and the police and how he was found after his death.

What was on Bob Saget’s 911 call?

The 911 call for Bob Saget was released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on January 10, 2022, a day after he was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. During the 911 call, which was obtained by Us Weekly, an employee from the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes could be heard telling the dispatch about an “unresponsive” guest with “no pulse,” who was later identified as Saget.

Caller: “We have an unresponsive guest in a room.”

911: “Not responsive, not breathing?”

Caller: “Not responsive, not breathing and no pulse.”

Fox35 Orlando also published a video of officers arriving at the hotel where Saget was found dead. According to the news station, Saget’s family members had contacted the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes to check on Saget. When security heard no response after knocking several times, they attempted to gain entry, which is when Saget was reportedly found in his bed with the lights turned off. Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. on January 9, 2022. According to the police report, the officers on the scene immediately checked for signs of foul play, and found none. “The room itself was orderly with items owned by Mr. Saget on the nightstand, television stand, closet and bathroom,” the report stated.

How did Bob Saget die?

How did Bob Saget die? Saget was found dead in hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in Orando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. He was 65. According to a statement released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at the time, there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at the time. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Before his death, Saget was in the midst of his stand-up comedy tour “I Don’t Do Negative,” which launched in in September 2021 and was set to run through June 2022. A day before his death, on January 8, 2022, Saget had performed at Jacksonville, Florida. Hours before his death, Saget posted an Instagram post about returning to performing. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. … Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this shit.”

After his death, Saget’s family—including his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer—released a statement about how “devastated” they were to confirm Saget’s passing. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away,” their statement read. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” It continued, “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

What was Bob Saget’s cause of death?

What was Bob Saget’s cause of death? Saget’s cause of death hasn’t been confirmed yet, but according to Fox Orlando, his body was taken from the hotel to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy will be performed. A spokesperson told the news station that Saget’s cause of death may take between 10 to 12 weeks (or as much as 120 days) to be determined.

According to a source for People, Saget was found dead in his hotel room by hotel housekeeping staff after he missed his expected checkout time. The inside claimed that an hour had passed after Saget was supposed to check out at 3 p.m. when housekeeping went to his room and found him unresponsive in his bed. The source also noted that Saget’s room was neat with no signs of trauma. Saget’s bags were also packed by the door. When the staff found him unresponsive in bed, the housekeeping manager attempted to perform CPR after calling 911. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene upon arrival.

A second source told People that Saget kept things “low-key” as he stayed at the Ritz-Carlton. “[He was a] low-key, unassuming guest who was more than happy to take selfies with whoever asked in the lobby,” the insider said. “He checked in on Friday morning and used his real name. Everyone recognized him immediately, but he didn’t make any fanfare about it,” says the source.

The insider also reported that Saget was friendly with guests and hotel staff. . “A couple of girls asked for a selfie and he even held the camera and joked that his arms were longer because he was part orangutan,” the source said. “He was really gracious. No entourage, no entitlement, no attitude.” The insider continued, “He carried his own bags, seemed really energetic and honestly seemed really healthy and happy. He didn’t move like a 65-year-old man. That’s why it’s such a shock to everyone.”

For more about Bob Saget’s life before his death, read his 2014 memoir Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. The New York Times’ bestseller recounts Saget’s journey as a butcher’s son born to a family beset by tragedy, through his early days as a stand-up comic, to landing his career-defining gig on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos. In his memoir, Saget dishes on what really went on behind the scenes of two of the most successful family shows of all time—from what it was like changing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s diapers, to working with co-stars like John Stamos and Dave Coulier—all before imploding his family-friendly image on projects like HBO’s Entourage and the 2005 documentary, The Aristocrats, with the jokes fans have never heard before from the man known as America’s Dad.

Full House is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.