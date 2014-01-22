Free Fashion Gifts Have Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell and His Wife in Major Trouble

As members of the fashion industry who occasionally accept small unsolicited trinkets from time to time, we find the following story of particular interest: Former Republican Virigina governor Bob McDonnell and his wife Maureen are currently being indicted on federal charges for accepting illegal gifts while he was in office from 2009 to 2013.

Included on the list of items they’re both being accused of receiving: Lots of coveted clothing and accessories from major fashion labels.

The total financial worth of the things they accepted, according to the official indictment, is “no less than $140,805” and is comprised of Louis Vuitton shoes, a Peter Som dress, two Oscar de la Renta gowns, Rebecca Minkoff shoes, and a few pieces of Armani for good measure, among other goodies.

So why, exactly, does this warrant the attention of the federal government? According to the indictment, the gifts came from Jonnie Williams, the head of a troubled nutritional supplement company who allegedly plied the McDonnells with expensive presents in exchange for the promotion of his business.

In an earlier written statement, McDonnell did acknowledge that he accepted the items, though he purported that they were entirely legal. “I deeply regret accepting legal gifts and loans from Mr. Williams, all of which have been repaid with interest, and I have apologized for my poor judgment for which I take full responsibility,” he said. “However, I repeat emphatically that I did nothing illegal for Mr. Williams in exchange for what I believed was his personal generosity and friendship,” he added.

McDonnell’s lawyers, in the meantime, have embarked on a pretty forceful attack on the government’s case. “It has been a long time since the Roman Emperor Caligula imprisoned people for violating laws written in tiny lettering on a pillar too high to see,” they wrote in a legal filing. In case you’re not up on Ancient Rome, the reign of Caligula was said to be marked by greed, tyranny, and corruption.

Also of note from the indictment: All the fashion pieces (and other gifts like a Rolex watch, golf clubs, and iPhones) are “subject to forfeiture.” For a full view of items the McDonnells accepted, here’s the indictment list of gifts.

To be honest, this situation brings up questions for other industries, including fashion. It’s been a long-running debate about whether influential fashion bloggers should be able to accept gifts from designers in exchange for blog posts, which is why the Federal Trade Commission has enforced strict guidelines on writing product reviews.

According to the FTC, bloggers who write reviews, sponsored posts, participates in an affiliate program, or get compensated to mention products must openly disclose the arrangement on their blog. If they don’t, they run the risk of getting fined as the does the company who provided the gifts.