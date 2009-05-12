Bob Dylan Releases NSFW Music Video

Bob Dylan released his new music video for his song, “Beyond Here Lies Nothing” off his album, “Together Through Life.” Directed by Nash Edgerton and featuring Amanda Aardsma and Joel Stoffer as a couple with… um… “issues,” the video is extremely violent; I’ve pushed pause four times already to collect myself and I’m only at the 1:54 minute mark. Not for the squeamish, the video’s oddly reminds me of Kill Bill but without the clever epitaphs following each character and the over the top violence. Basically holy crap, shit got real.

Oh. So I finally made it to the end of the video and it has a happy ending. I was being sarcastic there.