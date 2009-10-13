Bob Dylan Releases Christmas Album Today

Bob Dylan‘s Christmas Album, “Christmas in the Heart,” is on sale today. It’s also his 47th album. No, seriously.

I normally don’t like when holiday kitschy décor goes on sale out of order like when a family buys their Christmas tree before Thanksgiving. However, Bob Dylan’s Christmas album is on sale now to help it raise funds for the World Food Programme. All U.S. proceeds of this album will be donated to Feeding America and in turn provide meals for 1.4 million people this holiday season. Dylan will be replicating this program in the United Kingdom and the developing world with any international royalties.

“Christmas in the Heart’s” tracks include Christmas carols: “Silver Bells,” “The Christmas Song,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Here Comes Santa.” Bob Dylan’s rough and ragged voice is not typically associated with these lighthearted Christmas hymns but we should not underestimate the inspiring project Dylan undertook.

You can purchase “Christmas in the Heart” here or if you’d like to directly donate to Feeding America, click here.