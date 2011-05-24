Bob Dylan: A Legendary Fashion Inspiration

Bob Dylan is one of those rare, iconic performers who has played a truly instrumental (pardon the pun) role in how the world views both music and fashion. In terms of influence, Dylan is up there with the Madonnas, Michael Jacksons and Kurt Cobains of the world. While they are all incredibly talented musicians, each of them have also single-handedly inspired some of the biggest fashion trends our era has ever seen.

Today, as the world celebrates Bob Dylan’s 70th birthday, it’s only fitting that we honor him with a Dylan-inspired style tribute. It’s the least we could do for the man who brought us wayfarers, fitted blazers, skinny pants and so much more, making androgyny acceptable and cool for all of us girls. Click through for some of our favorite pieces to help you get in touch with your androgynous side.