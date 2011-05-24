StyleCaster
Share

Bob Dylan: A Legendary Fashion Inspiration

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bob Dylan: A Legendary Fashion Inspiration

Andrea
by
Bob Dylan: A Legendary Fashion Inspiration
20 Start slideshow

Bob Dylan is one of those rare, iconic performers who has played a truly instrumental (pardon the pun) role in how the world views both music and fashion. In terms of influence, Dylan is up there with the Madonnas, Michael Jacksons and Kurt Cobains of the world. While they are all incredibly talented musicians, each of them have also single-handedly inspired some of the biggest fashion trends our era has ever seen.

Today, as the world celebrates Bob Dylan’s 70th birthday, it’s only fitting that we honor him with a Dylan-inspired style tribute. It’s the least we could do for the man who brought us wayfarers, fitted blazers, skinny pants and so much more, making androgyny acceptable and cool for all of us girls. Click through for some of our favorite pieces to help you get in touch with your androgynous side.

128007 1306266042 Bob Dylan: A Legendary Fashion Inspiration
0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

J.Crew Crosshatch chambray shirt, $78, at Net-a-Porter

A.P.C. Chambray Overshirt, $195, at Lagarconne

Paul & Joe Drome polka-dot cotton shirt, $165, at The Outnet

Tory Burch Polka-dot silk-georgette blouse, $280, at Net-a-Porter

Winter Kate by Nicole Richie Stella Vest, $114, at Singer22

Alexander Wang Sleeveless double-breasted blazer dress, $210, at The Outnet

Caviar Combo Jacket, $179.99, at French Connection

Jersey Cropped Jacket, $80, at Topshop

MOTO Black Leigh Skinny Jeans, $70, at Topshop

Acne Flex Icon mid-rise skinny jeans, $92, at The Outnet

Polk Street Scarf, $9.99, at Modcloth

Alexander McQueen Polka Dot Scarf, $155, at Barneys

Thick Wayfarer Sunglass, $7.50, at Wet Seal

Ray-Ban "Wayfarer" Sunglasses, $119, at Dillards

Turnell Boots, $85, at ALDO

Rebels Taos Moto Ankle Boot, $54.50, at Delias

Charlotte Ronson Johanna Motorcycle Boot, $180, at Blue & Cream

Salerno Fedora Hat, $45, at All Saints

Paul Smith Grey Black Rose Fedora, $148.50, at My-Wardrobe

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Karlie Kloss is Ladylike For H&M Fall 2011

Karlie Kloss is Ladylike For H&M Fall 2011
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share