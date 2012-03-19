On The 50th Anniversary Of Bob Dylan’s First Record, We Look Back At Our 5 Favorite Album Covers

For many of us, Bob Dylan is the ultimate musical crush. His creativity is limitless, he knows his way around a harmonica, and in his younger years the contrast between his baby-face and bad ass approach to life made him … perfect. Yes, we love Bob Dylan, but sometimes it’s easy to forget just how long and expansive his career has been. Today brought us right back to reality with the 50th (whoa) anniversary of his first album release. That’s right, it’s been that long.

Since March 19th, 1962 Dylan has recorded dozens of albums and made an everlasting impact on the music industry. Although many of us came of age during a different generation, his lyrics continue to influence and speak to us — perhaps helping to bridge that seemingly insurmountable gap between us and our parents. In honor of this milestone in Dylan’s career, we’ve put together a slideshow of our five favorite Dylan album covers. So check out the pic of Dylan’s first album, Bob Dylan, and then click through for some artwork that defines Dylan’s inspiring musical life.

