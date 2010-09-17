Boardwalk Empire VS. Mad Men In A Style Standoff? Plus, Brad Goreski Strips Down!

Boardwalk Empire cast. Photo: Nick Valinote, Getty Images

SITES WE LOVE

Racked poses the very interesting question of whether Boardwalk Empire will usurp Mad Men as the most stylish show on TV. Are you ’20s or ’60s? (Racked)

Selfridge’s is putting Saks’ own zip-code owning shoe department to shame by unveiling the world’s largest shoe department. This is like when cities were battling for the tallest buildings in the world, except better! (WWD)

Brad Goreski took some sexy topless shots with Terry Richardson but does not see himself as a beefcake, because he was a “heavy child.” Aw. (New York Post)

Fashionista is calling foul on the Gap for a clear knock-off of Proenza Schouler’s PS1 bag. That’s just not right. (Fashionista)

The question is, who’s not doing a QVC or HSN line? Mariah Carey has signed on for the ladder. Between the perfumes and the licensing deals, when’s the last time this one actually hit that high note? (StyleList)

TWITTER

RT @stefanogabbana I loooooove MADONNA…..Exclusive World Preview – Madonna Backstage Video – http://tinyurl.com/32wh8bl

Who doesn’t?

RT @OldSpice Does the man next to you smell like lady-scented body wash? Or does he smell like rippling abdominals and wingback leather chairs?

Is Old Spice hanging out with The Situation?

RT @bryanboy People Watching http://bit.ly/dpyT32

I think you mean ‘pretty people’ watching only…



RT @ElizandJames New motto: “Women who wear black lead colorful lives” Diana Vreeland

This could just as easily read: Women in New York…

RT @GiltGroupe So sorry guys! Hang in there- we’re having tech issues and we’ll have the site up and running soon. Thanks for being patient.

To the lovely people at Gilt: We’re pretty sure that your audience is many things, but patient is not one of them!