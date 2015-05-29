StyleCaster
Gwyneth Paltrow and Mom Blythe Danner are Twinning in This Throwback Pic

Leah Bourne
gp blythe Gwyneth Paltrow and Mom Blythe Danner are Twinning in This Throwback Pic

Photo (left): Instagram. Photo (right): Wenn.

Sure, plenty of mothers and daughters look alike, but this throwback photo of Gwyneth Paltrow’s mom Blythe Danner had us doing a serious double take.

Paltrow shared the retro snap—a screenshot from an old “Columbo” episode Danner starred in—on Instagram today, with the caption “#repost Okay. This is weird. #isthatmeormymom.”

#repost Okay. This is weird. #isthatmeormymom

Save for the ’70s-style shades, it’s pretty hard to tell these two apart, even for us—and we spend a lot of time dissecting Gwynnie’s every move.

