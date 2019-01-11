You Can’t Go Wrong with Blush Bridesmaid Dresses

Scroll To See More Images

There is no quintessential bridesmaid dress color, but if there were one, it would probably be blush. Blush—a rosy hue with peachy undertones—feels bridal, dreamy and fairy-tale worthy all at once. It’s the bridal equivalent of a neutral—the perfect complement to any bridal gown, any palette, any aesthetic. Blush bridesmaid dresses are, basically, the holy grail of the wedding industry.

Despite its significance in the bridal landscape, blush is one of those semi-vague colors that’s, frankly, hard to call to mind. You know blush when you see it, but you probably wouldn’t be able to describe it when asked. That’s because it’s not so much of a color as it is a tricolor. At its darkest, blush is a rich clay-raspberry; at its lightest, it’s a pastel peach. And you can’t find it on a digital color picker. Because the pinks are always situated next to the purples, and the reds next to the whites—and blush really sits at the intersection of pink and red, with a little orange thrown in, too. It runs the gamut of the colors it’s comprised of, never venturing too heavily into the territory of any of them. It’s practically tonal magic.

Given that the color is so stunning, so versatile and so wedding-appropriate, it’s little surprise that blush bridesmaid gowns have dominated the bridal landscape for years now. It’s among the most popular colors for bridesmaid dresses year after year, and it’s slated to be the trendiest bridesmaid dress color in 2019. Considering blush bridesmaid dresses are universally flattering and genuinely re-wearable, we’d call this one a win for everyone involved. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be stocking our wedding guest wardrobes with all kinds of bridesmaid-worthy blush dresses. (What? We said they were re-wearable.)

Saylor Donna Dress, $130 at Revolve

This dress is offering a master course in: How to Look Sexy at a Wedding Without Overshadowing the Bride.

Plunge Pleated Midi Dress, $67 at ASOS

The perfect bridesmaid uniform—mostly because it offers a clean slate to get creative with jewelry.

Tularosa Kennedy Dress, $258 at Revolve

Neither a bride nor bridesmaid, but I’ll probably buy this anyway.

Majorelle Sashi Midi Dress, $218 at Revolve

Blush and gold? Bridesmaid dress goals.

Saylor Sue Dress, $88 at Revolve

Equal parts cute and versatile—every wedding, barbecue and outdoor party on your calendar would be made better by this peachy little number.

Halter Midi Dress, $60 at ASOS

A simple silhouette bound to flatter any figure—rendered in a color sure to do the same.

Satin Kimono Maxi Dress, $30.50 at ASOS

OK, so the plunge neckline might be too much for a wedding. But bold brides will appreciate the breezy silk-satin silhouette enough to embrace it.

Bardot Lucy Lace Dress, $159 at Revolve

I can imagine no bridesmaid dress more perfect.

Fringe Maxi Dress, $76 at ASOS

Yes, fringe bridesmaid dresses are totally on the menu.

Elliatt Maria Dress, $49 at Revolve

So cute, so simple, so sleek—a win/win/win.

Fashion Union Wrap-Front Maxi Dress, $36 at ASOS

I’m adding a ton of these to my cart and justifying all my purchases with the assurance that I can probably wear all of these to some wedding I’m invited to, some day.

Lovers + Friends Leela Gown, $93 at Revolve

The ribbon straps are so adorably bridesmaid-y I can’t get over it.

Embellished Collar Midi Dress, $60 at ASOS

A simple silhouette, bolstered with the addition of a beautifully embellished collar.

NBD Donna Dress, $81 at Revolve

tk

Cupcakes and Cashmere Makenna Dress, $102 at Revolve

Long-sleeve bridesmaid dresses are surprisingly underrated.

NBD Brielle Dress, $91 at Revolve

Imagine a series of this dress walking down the aisle—were you instantly transported to a fairytale? Because I was.

Rebecca Taylor Pinwheel Dress, $310 at Revolve

Plays well with bouquets, neutral footwear and every other bridal staple imaginable.

Azazie Hurley Bridesmaid Dress, $129 at Azazie

Because I’d be remiss not to include one of my favorite Azazie silhouettes in the mix.

Lovers + Friends Saba Midi Dress, $248 at Revolve

On the darker end of the blush bridesmaid dress spectrum—still super pretty.

Tularosa Tawney Dress, $158 at Revolve

Brides, if you make this your bridesmaid dress, your bridal party will love you. They’ll love you. And you’ll catch them re-wearing this little number time and time again.

Saylor Joah Scalloped Lace Dress, $137 at Neiman Marcus

Simple, sweet and formal without being over-the-top.

Jonathan Simkhai Embroidered Ruffle Tank Dress, $365 at Revolve

Particularly appropriate for beach and outdoor weddings (but you already knew that).

Halston Heritage Embroidered Soutache Dress, $127 at Neiman Marcus

The chiffon and velvet texture combo is truly a force to be reckoned with.

Marissa Webb Dillon Dress, $598 at Revolve

It’s—it’s perfect.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.