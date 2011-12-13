Bluefly’s New Flash Sale Site Launching Today!

Let’s be honest, we’re gluttons for punishment when it comes to sales. Who needs to eat for a week when we can snag a major steal online? Not only do we browse the regular sites, we’re addicted to those minute-to-minute sale sites (you know which ones we’re talking about). Between the competition and the intensity, we feel like we’re competing on Dancing With the Stars or just watching Kim K’s marriage take another turn for the worse.

In case you can’t get enough of Black Friday shopping stress or sales that expire in the blink of an eye, Bluefly is now launching a sister website, Belle & Clive, to offer flash-sale deals. Bluefly has been around for what feels like forever and obviously built some major designer relationships along the way to use for the new project.

Although there will be some crossover of brands featured on the two sites, each will stand alone. Bluefly will remain as the adored e-commerce site that it always has been while Belle & Clive will offer of-the-moment sales. Be sure to check out the new kid on this virtual shopping block Belle & Clive launches today at 11:30 AM EST! See you kids there!