Bluefly Gets Into The Shoe Game With Sofia Z Collection

We love Bluefly for great shopping deals and steals, and now they’ve taken things up a notch with a new designer shoe collection. It’s called Sofia Z, and it’s the online shopping site’s first-ever foray into footwear. The collection was designed by Sofia Z founder Usha Patel, with the aim of creating heels that were comfortable enough to be worn from morning to night (a tall order, we know).

Patel partnered with Bluefly for this latest collection of heels and wedges, and rigorously ensured that each pair passed stringent comfort standards. The shoes are carefully constructed to look cute, but also absorb as much shock as possible — Patel actually began designing shoes as a way to find a comfy pair of heels while training for the Los Angeles marathon so she knows what foot pain feels like.

Stylish and with a major nod to comfort? Sign us up! The collection launches the first week of December, and is priced between $200 and $300 a pair.