Bluefly Launches Social Media Website, Starting with Christian Siriano and Kelly Cutrone

The online shopping experience is soon to be more than just click-and-shop. Bluefly.com launched a specially dedicated social media website today with loads of interactive features to keep your cubicle-confined brain plenty entertained. Along with the usual Facebook and Twitter link ups, Bluefly has commissioned a series of original videos chatting with the likes of Project Runway alum Christian Siriano (who explains he sometimes buys women’s clothes– and often in shiny lam it seems), celebutante Nicky Hilton, Kell on Earth’s Kelly Cutrone, and by far the edgiest of the bunch, DJ “it” girl Harley Viera-Newton.

Aptly titled Closet Confessions, the site has the film crew (led by MTV alum director Lena Beug) following the debuting foursome and taking peeks in their wardrobes, naturally. Social media-happy viewers can pass along embeddable videos, load up their own closet confessions and follow along on Twitter under the hashtag: #bfclosets.

Blueflys Chief Marketing Officer Bradford Matson explains the site launch in business lingo: At Bluefly, our strategy has been to create content collaboratively: inviting the user to create and directly participate in the media they consume. With Closet Confessions, were giving them the tools and the platform to do just that.

As for those more in it for the, um, money, they’ll be happy to find a contest each month. Check BlueflyClosetConfessions.com for more details.