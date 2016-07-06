StyleCaster
20 Ways to Eat Blueberries for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

In honor of National Blueberry Month (and because blueberries, senseless “holiday” aside, are freaking delicious), we’ve compiled a list of 20 amazing recipes that will allow you to eat blueberries for every meal and some snacks in between.

If you need more convincing, don’t forget that bloobs—as food bloggers like to call them, and we’ll pretend I also need an abbrev for every good-for-you ingredient—are also hyper-healthy: Loaded with fiber, potassium, folate, and vitamins, they help fight heart disease and high cholesterol.

So, go on, click through and plan all the ways you’ll feast on blueberries this month.

1 of 20

Blueberry Breakfast Quinoa

Damn Delicious

Blueberry Chia Oatmeal

Lauren Kelly Nutrition

Blueberry French Toast Casserole

Sally's Baking Addiction

Lemon Blueberry Pancake Bites

Gather for Bread

Blueberry Oat Greek Yogurt Muffins

Running with Spoons

Baked Blueberry Oatmeal Cups

Call Me PMC

Blueberry Chicken Chopped Salad

Gimme Some Oven

Mango Blueberry Salsa

Add a Pinch

Blueberry Brie and Lemon Curd Grilled Cheese

Two Peas and Their Pod

Make-Ahead Kale Salad with Blueberries

Natasha's Kitchen

Chicken Kabobs with Blueberry Balsamic Sauce

Plating Pixels

Blueberry, Feta, Honey, and Caramelized Onion Pizza

Kitchen Confidante

Creamy Blueberry Pasta

Marla Meridith

Roasted Turkey Breast with Blueberry Balsamic Glaze

Feasting at Home

Sweet and Spicy Asian Salmon with Blueberry Pineapple Salsa

Carlsbad Cravings

Swedish Blueberry Soup

Herzelieb

Flank Steak with Blueberry Sauce

Paleo Leap

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Blueberry Sauce

Cooking and Beer

3-Ingredient Blueberry Swirl Popsicles

Sally's Baking Addiction

Blueberry Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Honestly Yum

