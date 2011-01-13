Blue Valentine – The Band Behind the Jams

Blue Valentine is a heartbreaking film because of its resonating vulnerability and raw veracity. It’s also part sweet and quirky love story. Not to get all girly, but regardless of Ryan Gosling‘s receding hairline and bit of a belly, the ladies still dug him in it. Ladies are like that sometimes.

Seems there was an equally fair haired, intensely talented guy behind the beautifully scored flick as well, Chris Taylor and his band Grizzly Bear. I talked to the soft spoken musician about being part of one of the most buzzed about films of the year, lending it his sound and how it changed the way he looks at love.

How did you get involved with doing the music for Blue Valentine?

[Director] Derek Cianfrance was really excited. He was writing a lot of the movie in the later stages to the music and hoping it would work out and Ryan is a big fan. They were both getting really stoked and then they asked us. Then we read the screenplay and it looked awesome and it came out even better than we were expecting to it’s just a really incredible movie and we feel so lucky to be a part of it. It’s really sad but really good (laughs). Super sad, like, I don’t think I want to fall in love again.

Chris Taylor Photo: Free Williamburgh

Is that the first time you’ve scored a film?

Well it’s using instrumentals of songs we already have done. There’s another film that came out earlier this year that did a similar thing where they used our music and that was Jack Goes Boating, a Philip Seymour Hoffman movie. Me and Dan, my bandmate, have always talked about how excited we would be to do film scores but we haven’t actually as of yet written anything. But, yea, super into the idea.

Did you think your music would lend itself well to a film that had so much sadness in it?

Oh, I don’t know, I thought the way they used the music, it wasn’t awkward for me to watch it, so I feel like they used it really well. What they used, I think, they did a really nice job putting it in the right place.

It was really beautiful music for a really beautiful film, will people be able to buy the soundtrack?

They will, which is cool. When I’m mixing an album and we’re doing the instrumental version of the track at the studio, which is one of the last parts, it’s always one of my favorite parts of the whole process like hearing just the instrumental part. It’s a fun zone. So I’m excited that that’s going to be out.

Grizzly Bear