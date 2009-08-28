Blue Steel for Vogue Italia

As the onslaught of September issues start to flood our purses, mailboxes, and nightstands, Vogue Italia has got to be my favorite. (Sorry, Kate Moss on W…but it’s true.) Shot by Steven Meisel, and starring Sasha Pivovarova and Ash Stymest …just take a good look at Stymest and tell me it doesn’t look familiar.

Zoolander, anyone? Picture Ben Stiller in the coal mine vying for the affection of his neglective father, covered in soot and wielding an axe… you a fan of Blue Steel, Miesel? Funnier still is the shoot is being dubbed “homeless chic” by the more fashionable set…sort of like the ‘Derelicte’ collection Mugatu showed, with models swathed in expensive garbage.

Channeling Hansel and Derek Zoolander is all well and okay, guys…just don’t try to kill the Prime Minister of Malaysia.