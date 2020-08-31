Stylish Blue Light Computer Glasses That Actually Make a Difference

You already know how important it is to protect your skin and your eyes from the sun’s damaging (and wrinkle-accelerating) rays. But aside from possibly contributing to premature fine lines and damaged retinas courtesy of the sun, there’s a lesser-known enemy to take into account: High Energy Visible Light (HEV light). Nowadays, many of us spend multiple hours a day in front of our screen, whether you’re browsing social media on your phone or typing away for work on your laptop. If you wear prescription eyeglasses, you probably are already familiar with the eye strain and headaches that can arise from staring at screens for prolonged periods, but the blue light emitted from our devices and electronics can make matters much, much worse.

Recent research suggests that the blue light emitted from our cell phones, computer screens, and certain light bulbs is also damaging to our health in a multitude of ways, from interrupting our circadian rhythms to triggering headaches.

Now, we’re clearly not suggesting that you quit your phone and computer cold-turkey or put in your two weeks notice in the name of avoiding this inevitable side effects, but making sure to keep your eyes protected when you’re indoors and online is evidently, equally as paramount of a consideration as protecting your skin from the sun’s UV rays. Fortunately, it’s never been easier to find blue light shielding glasses to ease the strain—without looking like a total nerd. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles to give a test run yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Yarose Blue Light Blocking Glasses

These chic, tirotoise computer glasses have a retro flair with modern sensibility, and most important, they shield your sensitive eyes from the tiring effects of blue light.

2. Sojos Blue Light Eyeglasses

These wire-framed blue light shielding eyeglasses feature a chic metallic design, and they also help to reduce eyestrain casued by normal indoor computer and phone exposure.

3. TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Plastic and transparent frames have dominated the eyewear space in terms of massive trends over the past year and now you can get the look whether you require prescription eyewear or just need a little help committing blue light.