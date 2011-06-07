Blue Jean Baby to Beachy Lady: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

Jessica joined the StyleCaster team for a whirlwind of a makeover day. From the StyleCaster studios to Anthropologie, ending up at Sharon Dorram Color for Sally Hershberger Salon. We marveled at the fact that some celebs do this daily! Who said looking sensational was easy?
Jessicas natural look was quite safe, and although she is a natural beauty, it appeared as though she put almost no effort into her daily look. She gravitated towards white t-shirts and denim, but loves the eclectic look that Anthropologie has to offer.
Come join us by clicking on the slideshow above to see one girls journey from blue jean baby to beachy lady!
Jessica shows off her before look. She has a stunning smile, and would you believe thats her natural hair color? You dont see too many natural blondes these days!
The StyleCaster Creative team wants to revamp Jessicas basic look, but still aims to keep it comfortable and casual. We want Jessica to step just slightly out of her comfort zone so she still feels true to herself.
Are you ready for a movie makeover montage a la Clueless? Jessica is enthusiastic, and ready and willing to try on every piece weve selected for her. This floral number suits her coloring quite well. Just bright enough to avoid washing her out.
Cute alert! Jessica looks casual-cool in this airy maxi dress. Note to self: need canary yellow leather couch from Anthropologie!
Jessica loves this look, but the color combination falls flat. We like that shes shifting out of her comfort zone though.
This print is fun and festive looking, but doesnt veer far enough away from her usual wardrobe.
Almost there, but the green is too citrus for her skin tone, and the sleeves cut her slender arms in the wrong place so they look fuller than they actually are. Unless you have super skinny arms, avoid cap sleeves!
An assortment of jewelry from Anthropologies showcase.
Hair Stylist Rebekah Forecast of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger
Jessica has the ideal oval face shape. She has a little less definition to her oval shape in the chin area, so I felt like I needed to leave some bulk of hair there to soften and fill out that area. Jessica has a lower forehead, and some people think that doesnt work with bangs. Actually, it can work if you do a heavy full bang to make the forehead look longer. So youll see that on the after picture that it actually extends her forehead a little bit.
Atmosphere: Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger salon
Hair Stylist Rebekah Forecast of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger
The full bangs I gave her will bring out her eyes. Jessica also has amazing texture to her hair, shes got a really lovely wave. So Ive cut some light layers in there, which she can blow dry smooth and it will have a more funky kind of shaggy look. Or she can just sort of wash it and leave it, and then the layers will just bring out the curls. The result will be more of a wavy beachy look.
Makeup: Makeup artist Frank Guyton of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger
I am contouring Jessica to help bring out the bones in her face. Contouring with darker colors definitely helps out along the jaw line and the cheekbone, the nose and the temples of the face. It helps keep her face multi-dimensional because if you apply makeup all over your face it has a tendency to fall flat. I recommend using creams instead of powder because powder is so heavy and cream blends into the skin very well.
Makeup: Makeup artist Frank Guyton of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger
Jessica is going to be wearing a summer white outfit, and she already has some brown in her skin. So, Im going to give her a very San Tropez warm skin tone. Were in that time of year where its all about spring and summer and warmth and tan, so I want to giver her a golden glow.
Colorist Sophie Georgiou of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger
With Jessicas base we have to add a little dimension and contrast. So I would definitely do some natural highlights that go along with your haircut. Something more like a strawberry, almost like a Venetian blonde will be nice with lighter pieces around your face. I will definitely play with your layers, so when you move your hair you have dimension.