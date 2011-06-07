Blue Jean Baby to Beachy Lady: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

Jessica joined the StyleCaster team for a whirlwind of a makeover day. From the StyleCaster studios to Anthropologie, ending up at Sharon Dorram Color for Sally Hershberger Salon. We marveled at the fact that some celebs do this daily! Who said looking sensational was easy?

Jessicas natural look was quite safe, and although she is a natural beauty, it appeared as though she put almost no effort into her daily look. She gravitated towards white t-shirts and denim, but loves the eclectic look that Anthropologie has to offer.

Come join us by clicking on the slideshow above to see one girls journey from blue jean baby to beachy lady!