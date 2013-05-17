Blue Ivy’s Going to Be a Big Sister: Beyoncé Pregnant With Baby Number 2

After a week of speculation, it seems the rumors just might be true: Beyoncé is pregnant with baby number 2.

Sources today confirmed to E! News that Bey and hubby Jay-Z are indeed expecting, news that we’ve all been expecting since the 31-year-old superstar told ABC News last week that she’d love daughter Blue Ivy to be a big sister. We just didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.

This news comes smack in the middle of Beyoncé’s Mrs. Carter Show world tour, which kicked off last month and ends on September 13. The former Destiny’s Child member raised some eyebrows this week, when she cancelled her performance in Antwerp, Belgium due to “dehydration and exhaustion,” which is basically celebrity code for either “I partied too much” or “I’m pregnant.”

There also have been clues in her fashion choices—at last week’s Met Gala, she wore a custom Givenchy dress that concealed her expanding waistline.

While we’re thrilled that one of the world’s most famous couples will be having another child, we’re pretty surprised that she timed it to coincide with her major tour. Given her passion for performing and absolutely wild dance moves, it seems like her shows would be a lot to manage while expecting. But then again, this isn’t just a random person—this is Beyoncé, and if anyone can manage, it’s her.

Congratulations to the happy couple—they just couldn’t let Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby get all the attention.

