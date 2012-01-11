Blue Ivy’s Daddy Jay-Z Lands A New Gig

When you think of Jay-Z, what’s the first thing that pops into your head? Well, as of this past weekend, a little munchkin named Blue Ivy! But prior to that, images of the Marcy Projects, AmEx Black cards, and Maybachs all came to mind when Hova’s name was mentioned. Never have I ever associated Jay with batteries, but that’s all about to change.

The entrepreneur just inked a major deal with tech giant Duracell. Not only will he be an investment partner, he’ll also be the “face and voice of the Duracell Powermat JV. “I believe in the future of wireless energy and I believe that Duracell Powermat is the company to bring on the revolution,” he stated. “I’m partnering with Duracell Powermat because they’re providing the solutions for the future.”

Stassi Anastassov, the company’s president, explained the Powermat technology and it’s actually beyond awesome.”The Duracell Powermat joint venture merges Procter & Gamble’s core expertise in consumer understanding, brand-building and go-to-market capability with Powermat’s technological innovation and ability to create a best-in-class wireless charging experience,” he said.

Um, wireless charging? Yes, please! We can’t think of a better man for the job, and a better product. Bring on the future, people!