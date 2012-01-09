Blue Ivy’s Aunt Solange Knowles Lands Modeling Contract

Sure,Beyonc is getting a ton of attention for her greatest gig to date — mom to baby girlBlue Ivy Carter –but she isn’t the only Knowles girl to add a new role to her rsum. Her super hip and totally trendy little sister Solange was recently signed to Next Models, Fashionista reports.

Solange has been making quite a splash in the fashion industry with her eclectic, chic style being spotted at numerous runway shows, DJing industry parties, and even becoming a spokesperson for Rimmel, so it’s no surprise that the hipster diva is what Vogue UK is calling the “Next Big Thing.”

Besides her amazing, free-spirited style, she also photographs beautifully!

Apparently, Solange will be managed under Next’s “talent” category along with the likes of Lana del Rey, Alexa Chung, Lou Doillon, Ellie Goulding and other multi-talented it girls.

With her graceful, effortless style and naturally stunning face, she’s sure to succeed.

We’re stoked that she’s a new aunt and all… but her latest career endeavor is almost just as awesome!