Blue Ivy Who? Beyoncé Heads Back To Work

Just a week ago, the adorable first photographs of Jay-Z and Beyonc‘s royal spawn, Blue Ivy Carter, hit the web. In a move praised by everyone, the couple reportedly turned down $14 million, and opted to post the pics themselves on a tumblr they created.

Bey and Jay have been relatively absent from the scene, making scarce public appearances. Instead, they have been indulging in baby bliss and relishing their new roles as mom and dad. But naturally, it was only a matter of time before the workaholic Mrs. Carter got back in the game.

According to OneRepublic’s frontman Ryan Tedder, he and Bey are already at work on her next album.”The conversations about her next album literally just started and there [are] two projects happening,” he said. “All I can say is you kind of feed her the best that you have and she’s this phenomenal filter and she takes it all in.”

The details of the second project are up in the air — but we’re pretty excited. We just hope it won’t take time away from her mommy duties!