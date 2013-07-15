Beyoncé Posts New Pictures of Blue Ivy While on Vacation in Miami

There she is! It’s little Blue Ivy Carter on the hip of her famous mom Beyoncé as both beach babes soaked up the sun poolside during a mini-vacation in Miami this weekend.

It would seem that after posting new pictures of her rarely-seen daughter just a few weeks ago, Queen Bey is getting more comfortable putting little Blue in the spotlight—though she seems to take pains to keep Blue’s face partially hidden.

Check out more adorable shots of Bey and Blue below, and join us in marvelling at just how cute this kid is in her little ruffled swimsuit and oversized beach hat.