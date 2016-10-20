Tragic News: Blue Ivy and North West Have Never Hung Out

Their moms have been spotted together over the years, so we all just kind of figured that Blue Ivy and North West have gotten together a few times. But during a routine rant at his show last night, Kanye West revealed some seriously shocking news. After affirming, “I can’t take this shit, bro,” in reference to the ongoing Apple/Tidal feud (or, in his words, “Tidal/Apple bullshit”), he told the Seattle crowd that his daughter and Jay Z’s child have never even hung out once. “Our kids ain’t never even played together. Run that shit,” Kanye told the crowd.

That shit, by the way, was “Pop Style,” a track which he and Jay originally appeared on, only to drop without them on Drake’s latest album, Views. “There will never be a Watch the Throne 2,” West said. You know why? … I wasn’t on the song because of Hov. … This shit get me tight every time I perform this motherfucker.”

Sad news for those who were hoping for a serious BFF-ship between Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Blue and Kim Kardashian and West’s Northie. But don’t worry: There’s still time for their famous papas to resolve their differences, which West seems to keenly wish to do (though griping about it on a floating stage might not be the fastest path to peace). There’s still time for Blue and North to frolic in the biggest backyard of all time. Still time for them to give each other selfie tips while carefully applying Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits in a gilded mirror somewhere. We can only hope.