Blue Ivy Carter Spotted In New York City

Although Beyonc and Jay-Z did us all a solid and posted a positively adorable family album that introduced us all to their daughter Blue Ivy, the heiress to the hip-hop throne had yet to be spotted until this past weekend.

Wrapped in a ton of layers (which I can only hope were of the Chanel variety), Blue Ivy had lunch with her superstar parents at West Village restaurantSant Ambroeus, known for expensivecappuccino and Birkin watching.

I can only hope this is the first of many appearances Blue Ivy makes around New York City, but next time, I hope she isn’t channeling baby Moses.