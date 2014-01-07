Celebrate Blue Ivy Carter’s Birthday With 30 Photos of the Fabulous Tot

Two years ago, power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed into the world baby Blue Ivy Carter, who arguably became the most famous tot in the world, and who had us clamoring for a peek at her adorable face since her birth.

MORE: 20 Celebrity Baby Names That Are—Gasp!—Totally Normal



At first, Bey and Jay resisted the urge to sell photos of their daughter to the tabloids (good move), but they also were pretty shy about posting full-on views of the baby to their social media accounts, only broadening the shroud of mystery that surrounded her.

MORE: Pint-Sized Fashion Plates: 11 Insanely Stylish Celebrity Kids



Luckily, as baby Blue got a little older, the superstars became a little more comfortable showing her off on Beyoncé’s Instagram and Tumblr page, often outfitted in crazy-cool gear like customized leather jackets to a jewel-encrusted crown.

To properly celebrate Blue Ivy’s second birthday, we’ve rounded up the most memorable awww-inducing moments we’ve seen of the cutie so far.

Click through the gallery and let us know: Which photos are your favorite?

All photos via Beyoncé’s Tumblr and Instagram