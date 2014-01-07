Celebrate Blue Ivy Carter’s Birthday With 30 Photos of the Fabulous Tot

Two years ago, power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed into the world baby Blue Ivy Carter, who arguably became the most famous tot in the world, and who had us clamoring for a peek at her adorable face since her birth.
At first, Bey and Jay resisted the urge to sell photos of their daughter to the tabloids (good move), but they also were pretty shy about posting full-on views of the baby to their social media accounts, only broadening the shroud of mystery that surrounded her.
Luckily, as baby Blue got a little older, the superstars became a little more comfortable showing her off on Beyoncé’s Instagram and Tumblr page, often outfitted in crazy-cool gear like customized leather jackets to a jewel-encrusted crown.
To properly celebrate Blue Ivy’s second birthday, we’ve rounded up the most memorable awww-inducing moments we’ve seen of the cutie so far.
All photos via Beyoncé’s Tumblr and Instagram
Through a Tumblr account created just for the occasion, the world gets a glimpse of Blue Ivy for the first time.
Beyonce and Jay Z show off Blue Ivy Carter, born January 7, 2012.
Only a few minutes old and already putting a smile on Daddy's face.
Showing off her post-baby body, Beyonce plays with Blue in the sand.
In matching blue, the pair shared a picture perfect moment.
Beyonce bottle-feeds baby Blue, who is showing support for her fathers Watch the Throne tour.
Blue Ivy takes to relaxing in a jacuzzi with mom while on a summer vacation.
Blue Ivy kicks back in a monogrammed director's chair for the Mrs.Carter Show World Tour.
We already identified Blue Ivy Carter as Hollywood royalty, now she has the crown to prove it.
Hand in hand, Beyonce and Blue Ivy enjoy the sun during a playdate in the park.
Blue Ivy reaches out for Beyonce's nose in a sweet moment.
Looking equally fabulous, the mother-daughter duo enjoy some sun and sand.
Beyonce and Blue dip their toes in the water while on a summer vacation.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy go for a stroll.
Beyonce took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her foot next to Blue Ivy's tiny toes.
The father-daughter duo share a sweet moment as they travel on the Galactica Star yacht.
Baby Blue toured the family yacht while vacationing in the Mediterranean.
Beyonce shares an adorable glimpse into a courtyard playdate with Blue.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy relax in a hammock while vacationing in New Zealand.
The mommy-daughter duo played peek-a-boo while on a tropical getaway.
Blue Ivy poses with an oversized hat while playing outside in the sun.
Proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Blue Ivy takes to the piano to show off her musical talent.
Blue Ivy rocks a dinosaur hoodie while riding on dad, Jay Z's shoulders.
Jay Z shares some bonding time with Blue Ivy on vacation.
In an outtake from the music video Blue, we see baby Blue playing beside Beyonce.
Beyonce took to Instagram to show off Blue Ivy's serious street style.
Wearing a bikini top and Daisy Dukes, Beyonce holds Blue Ivy as they both gaze out at the ocean.
Nestled between his and her Timberland boots, are little Blue Ivy's pint-size kicks.
Beyonce and Blue Ivy get ready to go trick-or-treating in adorable Halloween costumes.
The HBO documentary, Life Is But A Dream gave an inside look at the Carter family.