Links to Click: Blue Ivy’s Jaw-Dropping Birthday Party, Kate Upton’s Space-Age Shoot, More

TGIF, y’all! Here’s what had us riveted on the Internet today. Have a great weekend!

1. Because of course: Beyoncé and Jay Z rented out an entire zoo for Blue Ivy’s second birthday party. [TMZ]

2. Kate Upton will star in Sports Illustrated’s 50th anniversary issue, and she was shot in a low-gravity environment. Yes, like space. [Page Six]

3. Planning on watching the Golden Globes Sunday night? Why not turn it into a party and serve the awards show’s official cocktail?! [The Vivant]

4. British menswear brand Agi & Sam showed their Fall 2014 collection this week, and they walked all black models down the runway. [Style.com]

5. David Beckham isn’t the only one: here are the hottest athletes with fashion sponsorships. [Racked]

6. Apparently holistic plastic surgery is a thing. Get with it. [Daily Makeover]

7. Oops! A Hollywood assistant accidentally sent an email CCing more than 200 A-listers. [Business Insider]

8. One Hollywood stylist predicts what beauty trends we’ll see on the Golden Globes red carpet this weekend! [Beauty High]