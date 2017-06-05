Blue Ivy Follows in Beyonce’s Footsteps in Slay-Worthy Dance Recital

Like mother, like daughter. Queen Bey might have a pop princess on her hands after her daughter, Blue Ivy, nailed a school ballet recital to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” on Saturday. The 5-year-old exemplified some killer Beyonce-esque moves as she took the stage alongside about a half-dozen other tiny ballerinas to break it down to the ’70s funk hit—which we doubt any of the tots knew the words to before practicing the choreography.

Okay, we might be exaggerating a bit when we say that the “Formation” singer’s daughter, whose dad is Jay Z, “nailed” the dance recital. In a clip of the performance, obtained by TMZ, Blue Ivy can be seen looking around and moving to her own beat as her classmates danced in sync (or as synchronized as a group of toddlers could possibly get.)

At one point (okay, at many points), Blue Ivy, who wore her hair in long braids and was in the dead center of the lineup, performed a dance move in the complete opposite direction of her classmates—many of whom looked at her in confusion. In Blue Ivy’s defense, her mom wasn’t one to stick to the pack, either. (See: the fallout of Destiny’s Child in 2004.)

And, hey, even if Blue Ivy didn’t follow the choreography to the T, there’s no denying she had stage presence. Plus, if Beyonce’s twins slay on stage just as much as Blue Ivy, maybe we’ll have another pop group in the making. Destiny’s Child’s Children, perhaps? (We’ll work on a name.)