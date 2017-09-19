Blue Ivy Walked in Beyonce’s $745 Louboutin Heels, and It Was Adorable

What’s it like to step into Beyonce‘s shoes? We’ll likely never know, but Blue Ivy might. On Monday, the 36-year-old singer shared an adorable video of her 5-year-old daughter prancing around the house in her glittery Christian Louboutin heels, and we’re still recovering from the cuteness.

The Instagram clip began with a photo series of Queen Bey showing off her OOTD: a floral pussy bow top, hot pink leggings, extra round sunglasses, and, of course, her sparkly 4-inch Louboutins. At the end of the video, the mom of three snuck in a couple snaps of Blue Ivy adorably wobbling in her high heels.

Blue was dressed in matching pajamas, leaning on an armchair with one leg up while watching her dad, Jay Z, browse the Internet on his laptop. However, if you’re looking to also step into Beyonce’s shoes, it’ll cost you. The Pigalle Follies pink pumps the Knowles-Carters ladies wore retail for a hefty $745.

Judging from how much Blue’s tiny feet were swamped by Beyonce’s heels, it looks like she’s got some big shoes to fill. Luckily, she’s got some years to grow into them.